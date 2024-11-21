Windows 11 24H2 can make your speaker blast volume by 100% out of the blue

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has recently identified an issue affecting Windows gaming systems running Windows 11 24H2 that puts your speaker on blast, an audio bug that’s seemingly out of the blue.

As the Redmond tech giant announced, the issue affects users where the audio volume of external USB digital audio converters (DACs), such as the Creative Sound BlasterX G6, unexpectedly increases to 100%.

This problem happens when you wake the system from sleep, attach and detach the DAC in quick succession, or adjust the volume and then immediately detach the device. The issue stems from a timing problem in the AudioEndpointBuilder service.

“We are working on a resolution and will provide more information when it is available,” Microsoft promises, for now.

Windows 11 24H2’s release has been quite bumpy, to say at least. The latest, most AI-friendly version of Windows 11 faced numerous challenges at launch in early October where users faced network issues with devices failing to obtain IP addresses & missed Wi-Fi options.

Folks with the 24H2 version also faced problems with built-in cameras during face or object detection, crashes with the Voicemeeter app due to driver conflicts, and installation difficulties on budget Asus models like the X415KA and X515KA—so much so that Microsoft had to block them from getting the update.

And now, non-administrative users also face restrictions in changing the time zone due to a flaw in the Date & Time settings, with additional problems like incorrect time syncing after sleep mode or daylight saving adjustments.

You can upgrade to Windows 11 24H2 via Windows Update on the Settings app, or manually download the ISOs (for Arm64) here.