You can now download Windows 11 24H2 ISOs for Arm64 devices

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

It’s been a while since Microsoft opened Windows 11 24H2, its latest, most AI-friendly version of the popular OS, to everyone. As the company’s push for Windows on Arm continues, the Redmond tech giant has now released the ISO file of the update for Arm64 devices.

With this ISO, you can create a virtual machine or directly install Windows 11 on compatible ARM devices, such as Surface Pro models with ARM processors. All you need is an ARM64-compatible device and manufacturer-specific drivers for successful bootable media creation.

Before this, users would have to rely on third-party, unofficial solutions like UUP Dump to create an ISO for a clean install or join the Release Preview channel to access updates early.

While these methods allowed users to get the latest Windows 11 ARM updates on devices like the Surface Pro X, they came with limitations and potential issues, such as compatibility challenges with 32-bit ARM applications and occasional stability issues.

Windows 11 24H2 is the most AI-compatible Windows update to this day. Coming to both Copilot+ PCs and non-AI devices, the update brings a lot of staple features, like the controversial “Recall” and Super Resolution. These features first arrived on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs before making their way to others.

A while ago, Prism, an advanced Arm emulator for Windows devices, was updated to support additional CPU extensions like AVX and AVX2. Now, it allows previously incompatible x86 apps, such as Adobe Premiere Pro 2025, to run on Arm-based devices.

You can download Windows 11 24H2 ISOs for Arm64 devices by clicking on this link (Win11_24H2_English_Arm64.iso, 5.1 GB).