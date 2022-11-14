Windows 11 22H2 causes game stutters; Microsoft suggests a workaround

Windows 11 2022 Update is causing another new issue that concerns gamers. Specifically, the GPU-related bug will cause games to stutter on some PCs, pushing the company to declare it as a compatibility hold on affected devices. While there’s still no permanent fix, Microsoft assured customers that it is now working on a solution and offered a workaround.

“Some games and apps might experience lower than expected performance or stuttering on Windows 11, version 22H2,” Microsoft confirms the game performance reduction case in a document. “Affected games and apps are inadvertently enabling GPU performance debugging features not meant to be used by consumers.”

The issue will affect certain users, who will have to wait a bit longer to get the Windows 11 22H2. Microsoft mentioned that the safeguard hold will prevent the update from being offered or installed on their devices. The company also stressed to users not to manually upgrade their systems via the ‘Update now’ button or the Media Creation Tool until everything is resolved.

On the other hand, while the company is working on a full solution through an upcoming release, 22H2 users currently affected by the issue are given a workaround to end it.

“If you are already on Windows 11, version 22H2 and are experiencing this issue, you might be able to resolve it by updating your games and gaming related apps to the latest version available,” Microsoft says. “If you are unsure how to update the games and apps you have installed, you will need to consult the developer of those games and apps but most will update automatically through the store they were purchased from or directly when opening them.”

This is not the first game-related problem encountered by Windows 11 users who have already received the latest update for their system. In September, users with NVIDIA GPU reported experiencing a performance drop after Windows 11 22H2 installation, but NVIDIA was quick to provide a fix for it. Xbox Game Bar capture feature was also considered as a safeguard hold by Microsoft earlier this month after reports of its out-of-sync audio and video recordings. This, thankfully, was also resolved now.

On the other hand, while most of the Windows 11 22H2 issues confirmed by Microsoft have their own fixes now, some are still under investigation. It includes the provisioning packages failure on Windows 11 22H2, though a workaround is available. Microsoft detailed the rest of the issues on its Windows 11 22H2 documentation page.