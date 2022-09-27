FIXED: Windows 11 2022 update causes performance issues to NVIDIA GPU users

The release of the Windows 11 2022 update was a bit of bad news for those using NVIDIA GPUs. As per users from Microsoft’s Community and Reddit, the installation of Windows 11 22H2 caused performance issues to their machines, especially in terms of games. Complaints range from CPU usage drops and lower frame rates to lags and stutters. Thankfully, NVIDIA is now introducing a solution for this issue.

Before the arrival of this fix, some affected users shared their experience and said rolling back the Windows 11 2022 update managed to resolve the problem. With this, NVIDIA GPU users were given recommendations to first wait for fixes either from Microsoft or NVIDIA before downloading the said update. That should be unnecessary now as the latter announced its plan to roll out an update to everyone after introducing the fix in beta.

Those affected can simply get the solution by having the latest NVIDIA GeForce Experience v3.26 BETA. NVIDIA offers two methods to get it: by manually downloading and installing the NVIDIA GeForce Experience v3.26 installer or through an automatic update of the GeForce Experience app. If you choose the latter, go to Settings and then select Enable Experimental Features. The app needs to be closed and re-launched after 30 seconds to ensure the update’s success.

The beta version of the update became available on Sunday, while NVIDIA said that the non-Beta version of GeForce Experience 3.26 would go live with a new GeForce Game Ready Driver this Monday.

On the other hand, given that the Version 22H2 update is still basically new for every user of the latest Windows OS, experiencing errors like this is expected. Windows 11 users who would like to have the latest version of the OS can already download it, but Microsoft stressed that it would only be allowed if your machine is ready and eligible.

“We will initially ramp up the offering availability in the first weeks as we monitor quality signals,” Microsoft explained. “If we detect that your device may have an issue, such as an application incompatibility, we may put a safeguard hold in place and not offer the update until that issue is resolved.”