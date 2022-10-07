Microsoft confirms provisioning packages failure on Windows 11 22H2; Workaround is available

Some Windows 11 2022 update flaws are still present and affecting some users. Aside from the issues with Remote Desktop users and some confirmed safeguard holds preventing the update, provisioning packages are failing to work when used on the update. Microsoft confirmed the case after users reported it on the Microsoft Community page and different forums.

“Using provisioning packages on Windows 11, version 22H2 (also called Windows 11 2022 Update) might not work as expected,” Microsoft said. “Windows might only be partially configured, and the Out Of Box Experience might not finish or might restart unexpectedly.”

The issue is still under investigation, and provisioning packages applied during the initial setup are believed to be affected by the problem. Specifically, these packages are the .PPKG files for configuring new devices for business or school network uses. Nonetheless, it is worth noting that Provisioning Windows devices using Windows Autopilot is safe from this ongoing issue, as well as Windows systems used in home or small office networks.

On the other hand, while the official fix is still not available, affected users have the option of a workaround by provisioning end-user devices prior to having the Windows 11 2022 Update.

“If you can provision the Windows device before upgrading to Windows 11, version 22H2, this will prevent the issue,” suggested Microsoft.