As has occurred on numerous occasions through history, Microsoft’s slow software development has once again delayed the plans of OEMs who were hoping to launch products based on Microsoft’s operating systems.

Digitimes reports Intel is likely to cancel plans to show off a 17-inch folding laptop at CES 2020 due to issues with “immature OS support” and also with an insufficient supply of flexible screens.

Intel has been looking to folding laptops from OEMs as one way to re-invigorate the laptop market, but due to these issues, Intel is unlikely to promote folding devices until at least mid-2020.

Lenovo has been showing off concept folding laptops since 2017 and has teased a more developed design since 2018.

Intel itself has been showing off its Tiger Rapids prototype since June 2018. It is widely believed that delays in the development of Windows 10 X pushed the plans of OEMs from 2019 to 2020.

There has been increasing indications that Microsoft’s development of Windows Core OS has not been going according to plan, with a number of User Interface shells such as the desktop shell, Surface Hub 2 shell and IoT shell reportedly cancelled.

It remains to be seen if Microsoft will be able to deliver a dynamic and innovative operating system, but history suggests it will likely take more than 1 or 2 attempts to deliver a stable and mature product.