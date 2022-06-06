WhatsApp has billions of customers around the world. Not only that, but many businesses also rely on the instant chat messenger to interact with their customers. The Meta-owned company is working hard to bring more businesses online by adding useful features to WhatsApp for Business. It is currently working on a new ‘order’ shortcut for business customers, according to WABetainfo.

The new ‘order’ shortcut was first spotted on the Android beta app, but it is no longer exclusive to Android users. The new feature has now been spotted on the WhatsApp Desktop beta app, confirming that business accounts will get the same privilege as Android users. If you are a business and using the WhatsApp Desktop beta app, you will soon be able to create quick order using the new shortcut and share it with your customers.

The new shortcut will allow businesses to choose which products to include in the order, their quantity, the price, and more. Businesses will also be able to share the orders with their customers.

As for when the feature will be available for the users, WABetainfo claims that the chat messenger company is currently working on it, and hence, people like us cannot take advantage of the upcoming ‘order’ shortcut. Details about its general availability are unknown, but it may hit the beta testers first.

Aside from the ‘order’ shortcut, the instant chat messenger is working on several new features, including a status reply indicator, 32-person audio calls, the ability to view status updates in the chat list, and the ability to use a single WhatsApp account on multiple devices, and more. It’s also working on a new feature that will allow users to leave WhatsApp groups silently.

If you are using WhatsApp, you can share your thoughts about these upcoming features in the comments section.