Last month, WhatsApp announced a bunch of new features to help people and groups stay close to one another. The Meta-owned company is now rolling out all those new features to the users.

WhatsApp is now rolling out emoji reactions to the latest version of the app. However, the company will continue improving them by adding a boarded range of expressions in the future. Currently, users can use only a handful number of reactions.

Another new feature is allowing users to send files within WhatsApp up to 2GB in size at a time. Previously, the file limit was 100MB. The company recommends using WiFi for larger files, and the app will show how long the file transfer will take.

The Meta-owned chat messenger has also expanded the ability to add more people to a group. Admins will now be able to add as many as 512 people to a group.

WhatsApp has been working on these changes for quite some time now, and the company has finally started rolling out them to the users.

In other WhatsApp-related news, the Meta-owned company recently announced several new features, including 32-person audio calls, the ability to view status updates in the chat list, the ability to use a single WhatsApp account on multiple devices, and more. These features are in the development phase and will be available for the general public once ready. You can read about them in more detail here.

Which upcoming features are you most excited about? You can let us know in the comments below.