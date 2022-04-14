WhatsApp announces a bunch of new features

After a few months of testing the Communities and Message reactions feature, the Meta-owned company is finally getting ready to roll out these features for the general public.

Message reactions enable people to share their opinion without flooding chats with new messages. Users will be able to react with thumbs up, heart, laughter, surprise, crying, and the folded hands emoji. The feature is already available for some beta testers and will soon be rolled out to the general public.

Aside from the Message reactions feature, WhatsApp has also announced the Communities feature. For those unaware, Communities bring together separate groups under one umbrella. Admins will be able to send announcement messages to everyone and have control over which groups can be included.

To promote healthy conversations in a group, WhatsApp is adding the ability for admins to delete problematic messages in a group. This will promote a more peaceful chat room and will also discourage misinformation campaigns propagated through various WhatsApp groups.

Moreover, WhatsApp is also improving the File Sharing feature, enabling users to share files up to 2 gigabytes. According to WhatsApp, the increase in file sharing up to 2GB will help people easily collaborate on projects. The Meta-owned company has also announced a one-tap voice calling for up to 32 people.

However, it is worth mentioning that the Message reactions, the ability for admins to delete messages, 32-person audio calls, and file sharing up to 2GB will be available in the “coming weeks.” Meanwhile, the Communities feature will go live later, though the company hasn’t mentioned the timeline for when it will be available for the general public.

Do our readers use WhatsApp? If yes, then which above feature(s) sounds more useful to you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.