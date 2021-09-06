Trying to find a particular message in a chat that may be going on for years can be a trial, particularly if it’s something like a recommendation or name that is difficult to search for,

WhatsApp is working on a way to make it easier to search by date, meaning you can cut down on extraneous hits and zero in faster on important information.

The company has been working on the feature since November last year, and the development is ongoing.

Here is how it works.

Gallery

When doing a search, users will be able to press the calendar icon, and can then use the date scroller to scroll to hits on a particular date.

The feature is being developed on iOS but will presumable also come to Android in due time.

Comments