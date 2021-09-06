Trying to find a particular message in a chat that may be going on for years can be a trial, particularly if it’s something like a recommendation or name that is difficult to search for,

WhatsApp is working on a way to make it easier to search by date, meaning you can cut down on extraneous hits and zero in faster on important information.

WhatsApp is (still) testing a search by date feature, to quickly jump to a specific date in the conversation. Availability: in a future update. pic.twitter.com/QxBEn27HaL — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 6, 2021

The company has been working on the feature since November last year, and the development is ongoing.

Here is how it works.

Gallery

When doing a search, users will be able to press the calendar icon, and can then use the date scroller to scroll to hits on a particular date.

The feature is being developed on iOS but will presumable also come to Android in due time.