Microsoft 365 subscribers will soon get Microsoft Copilot Dashboard with no Viva license required

Microsoft Copilot Dashboard was generally available back in March of this year.

It’s been a hot while since Microsoft previewed the Microsoft Copilot Dashboard. Back in February, the Redmond tech giant said that the feature gives businesses insights into how employees use the company’s AI assistant. Or, in other words, you can know how your employees feel about Copilot.

Well now, the Windows 11 makers said in this week’s announcement that all Copilot for Microsoft 365 subscribers can access it. The rollout is phased, prioritizing businesses with over 100 licenses. Smaller companies with fewer than 10 licenses will get a limited version.

As seen above, Microsoft Copilot Dashboard provides metrics on readiness, adoption, impact, and sentiment, plus resources and best practices for deployment. Access is limited to certain leaders and Global Admins, with new management controls in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center.

“New controls are available for admins to manage which employees should be analyzed in the Copilot Dashboard,” Microsoft says.

At that time, Microsoft also promised that the feature would be available for Copilot for MS365 subscribers without a Viva license starting from Q3 2024. You could access the dashboard via the Viva Insights app or directly through a provided link.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 is the business/entrepreneur tier of the Copilot subscription plans, similar to Google Gemini Workspace or OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise. The tier, priced at $30 a month, gives you the AI tool in all Microsoft 365 apps including Teams, unlike the Copilot Pro tier that’s designed for individuals.