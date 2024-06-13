WhatsApp video call now supports up to 32 people

Today, WhatsApp announced some big updates to its video calling feature. First, WhatsApp users can now share their audio during screen sharing sessions. This will allow WhatsApp users to watch videos together. Second, WhatsApp users can now have up to 32 people on a video call across all your devices. Yes, you can add up to 32 people to your video call! Third, during group video calls, WhatsApp will now highlight who’s talking. The will be speaker automatically highlighted and will be appearing first on screen.

WhatsApp recently launched MLow codec to improve call reliability. Existing codecs, like Opus, struggle to maintain audio quality at low bitrates, leading to unclear and unnatural sound. Newer AI-based codecs offer better quality but are too computationally expensive for many users. MLow is designed to be computationally efficient while still delivering high-quality audio at low bitrates. It has shown significant improvement over Opus in tests, especially at the lowest bitrates. MLow has already been launched for Instagram and Messenger calls, with a rollout on WhatsApp underway. Future work will focus on improving audio recovery in challenging network conditions.