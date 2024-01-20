WhatsApp is working on a new feature similar to AirDrop and QuickShare

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that allows users to share files with people nearby. The feature is currently being tested in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, and it is expected to be released to the public in a future update.

The new feature will allow users to quickly and easily share files with people who are nearby. This is ideal for situations where a fast and direct file transfer is needed, such as when sharing photos or videos with friends at a party.

The feature is also end-to-end encrypted, meaning the files are secure outside a WhatsApp chat. This is important for protecting user privacy.

I see a few key benefits in this. One of the primary and obvious advantages is quick and effortless file sharing, allowing users to share files with nearby individuals efficiently. Moreover, the files are encrypted end-to-end, ensuring they remain secure outside a WhatsApp chat. Additionally, phone numbers are kept hidden from non-contacts at all times, providing enhanced privacy for users.

It is unclear whether this feature will work on both iOS and Android. If it does, it could be groundbreaking; otherwise, the platforms have better built-in options.

