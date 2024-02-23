The biggest ever 3rd-party launch on Xbox Game Pass, Palworld, crosses 25m players within a month

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Palworld, the controversial “Pokémon with guns” survival game, continues its meteoric rise, surpassing 25 million players just one month after launch. This number includes 15 million players on Steam, where the game is a paid title, and a staggering 10 million on Xbox, available for free on Xbox Game Pass.

Palworld is a survival experience game that was released in early access on January 19, 2024. The game has been a sensation, with over 19 million players in total in 10 days. Palworld has also become the biggest third-party launch on Xbox Game Pass and the most-played cloud title via Game Pass Ultimate. Its inclusion on Xbox Game Pass as a Day One title propelled it to heights.

Palworld is currently in the top 20 of Steam’s best-selling games and the top 10 in concurrent players, showcasing its popularity among PC gamers. With 15 million copies sold, it’s a remarkable achievement for an indie title, especially considering its recent launch.

Total number of players exceeds 25 million



It's been a month since #Palworld was released, thank you!



Steam: 15 million players

Xbox: 10 million players



We will continue to prioritize fixing bugs and preventing further cheating.



— Palworld (@Palworld_EN) February 22, 2024

Earlier, in reaction to Palworld’s popularity and potential copyright concerns, The Pokemon Company announced its commitment to scrutinizing and addressing potential violations of its intellectual property rights. However, no specific actions or legal proceedings have been confirmed yet.