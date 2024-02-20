After taking away the option to save profile pictures, WhatsApp won't allow to screenshot them as well

To strengthen user privacy, WhatsApp is testing a new feature in its latest beta update for Android that prevents screenshots of profile pictures. Previously, the app disabled saving others’ profile photos in 2019, but screenshots remained a loophole. This new feature addresses that by displaying a notification blocking the screenshot attempt when a user tries to capture someone’s profile picture within the app.

It was seen on X.

This new feature adds an extra layer of privacy for users by giving them more control over their profile pictures and preventing them from being easily captured and shared without their consent. While it doesn’t eliminate the possibility of capturing the photo with another device, it discourages casual sharing and unauthorized distribution.

By restricting the ability to take screenshots of profile photos, WhatsApp aims to mitigate the risk of these photos being misused or distributed without the owner’s consent. In some cases, malicious actors have used profile photos for impersonation, harassment, or other harmful purposes. This new feature can help reduce these risks by making obtaining and sharing profile pictures more difficult without permission.

The feature is currently available to a limited number of beta testers on Android and is expected to roll out to more users in the coming weeks. While it prevents screenshots within the app, users might still be able to share the photo through other means, like screen recordings or taking a picture of the screen with another device.

In recent years, the platform has implemented several measures to protect user data, such as end-to-end encryption for messages and calls, two-factor authentication, and disappearing messages.

It will be interesting to see how this feature evolves and how users react to it once it’s widely available.