What are the new WhatsApp features Mark Zuckerberg announced personally?

Mark Zuckerberg personally revealed the new WhatsApp features via his WhatsApp channel, which also involved a cheeky poll for the users.

The new features are for WhatsApp’s Channels platform, aiming to improve user experience and engagement within group broadcasts. These updates include:

Voice notes: Channel administrators can now record and share voice messages, potentially adding a personal touch to announcements and updates.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, showcased these features through a poll on his channel, asking users to vote for the “Best game of all time,” which unsurprisingly was won by GTA, followed by Call of Duty, which is rather surprising. But hey, only limited options were provided.

This is not the first time Mark took the platform to announce a feature. At the beginning of December ’23, he posted a secret code while announcing the secret code feature for WhatsApp.