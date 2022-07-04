If you want to delete messages for everyone on WhatsApp, you currently have to do it within 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds. The Meta-owned company is now looking to increase the time limit to delete messages for everyone on the platform, according to reliable publisher WABetainfo.

The publisher claims that WhatsApp is currently rolling out the new time limit with some beta testers on Android. Lucky WhatsApp beta users on Android can delete messages for everyone until they are sent not more than two days and 12 hours ago. It’s indeed a massive jump from the previous time limit.

The new increased time limit will replace the previous one, meaning two days and 12 hours will be the new limit, and it will replace the old one. Although it’s limited to select users, for now, WhatsApp will roll it out to more in the coming weeks.

Based on what WABetainfo observed, the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.15.8 appears to be the compatible version to get the increased time limit. But as already mentioned, running the compatible version doesn’t mean you’ll get it. If you are one of those who haven’t got it in spite of running the compatible version, then you should wait for a few weeks.

WhatsApp is also planning another improvement to the delete messages feature. According to WABetainfo, it will introduce the ability to delete any messages in groups. This will be available for group admins and will be available via future updates, though no updates are available on the timeline of its arrival.

As for which features WhatsApp is currently working on other than the above-mentioned ones, status reply indicator, 32-person audio calls, the ability to view status updates in the chat list, and the ability to use a single WhatsApp account on multiple devices, a new order shortcut for business users are some of the features it will introduce in the future. All these features will hopefully be available for Windows users too. We will keep you posted about the upcoming new features as soon as we know them.