WhatsApp beta for Windows now lets you pause and resume voice notes

WhatsApp beta for Windows 11 and 10 is based on Microsoft’s Universal Windows Platform (UWP). The app is still in beta, but it has some solid features and works well. Recently, the WhatsApp beta for Windows got some useful features, including the ability to send voice notes and pause and resume voice notes.

Pausing and resuming voice notes is an essential feature because it allows you to take a preview of the voice note before sending it. So if you don’t like your recording, you can delete it and re-record it. This feature is already available for WhatsApp users on Android, iOS, and the web. And now, with the latest update installed, Windows 10 and 11 users will also be able to listen to their recordings before sending them.

Recently, WhatsApp introduced some important privacy features, including the ability to mute certain users during group calls, allowing users to select who from your contact list can see your profile photo, last seen status, and About. These features are available for users across multiple platforms. Hopefully, the Meta-owned chat messenger will continue to add such valuable features in the coming days.

As for which features WhatsApp is currently working on, status reply indicator, 32-person audio calls, the ability to view status updates in the chat list, and the ability to use a single WhatsApp account on multiple devices, a new order shortcut for business users are some of the features it will introduce in the future. All these features will hopefully be available for Windows users too. We will keep you posted about all the upcoming new features as soon as we know them.

In the meantime, you can let us know about your favorite WhatsApp features in the comments.