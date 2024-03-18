What to expect from Microsoft's upcoming Surface & AI event in May 2024?

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft is hosting yet another Surface and AI event on May 20th. This event, happening right before the company’s Build 2024 developer conference, will showcase Microsoft’s overall plan for integrating AI into both their hardware and software, including Windows 11.

The Verge also learned that the event will showcase the consumer versions of Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6. These devices will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite processors with dedicated AI hardware for Windows 11.

Unfortunately though, unlike last year’s Surface 2023 event, which was available for live streaming on YouTube, this event will not be streamed live.

Furthermore, Microsoft is rolling out an AI Explorer feature for Windows 11 and preparing for what they call the “year of the AI PC,” collaborating with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm. The event will also cover other AI initiatives like Copilot and precede updates on AI at Microsoft Build starting May 21st.

The last time Microsoft held a Surface event was in September 2023. They introduced new products like the Surface Laptop Studio 2, Surface Laptop Go 3, and Surface Go 4, and gave airtime for AI features in Copilot during the event.

Previously, we also reported that Microsoft is holding a “new era of work” event on March 21, 2024. The event will take place at 9 am PDT, but how will it be any different than this Surface event? We shall see.