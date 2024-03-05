Microsoft Surface Pro 10 & Laptop 6 might come out in Spring consisting revolutionary "AI Explorer"

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft might unveil the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 this Spring, marking the company’s first incursion into “AI PCs.” These devices apparently aim to rival the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro.

Both devices will be equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra or Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processors, both of which feature next-generation Neural Processing Units (NPUs). This can translate to an all-day battery life and top-tier performance, perfect for demanding tasks.

The Surface Pro 10 might retain the familiar design of its predecessor but upgrades the display with a brighter, anti-reflective OLED panel (cue Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has something similar) supporting HDR content. An improved ultrawide webcam with AI Studio Effects and a built-in NFC reader round out the improvements.

On the other hand, the Surface Laptop 6 gets a more significant design overhaul. Thinner bezels with rounded corners, a haptic touchpad, and a dedicated Copilot key enhance the user experience. The port selection has also been changed; it now has two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and the signature magnetic Surface Connect charger.

Both devices will be available in Intel and Arm versions, with the Arm variants launching later in June. The Arm versions are expected to feature a customized version of the Snapdragon X Elite chip, similar to the Surface Pro 9.

Earlier, it was revealed that the devices would be launched in March ’24 by Windows Central, but The Verge later revealed that the March only consists of minor commercial refreshes of existing Surface models, and the main release will be in Spring this year.

The devices won’t have access to the full suite of AI features planned for Windows 11 until the fall update (version 24H2). These features include an advanced Copilot, live captions and translations, video game enhancements, and the revolutionary “AI Explorer.”

What’s AI Explorer, then? It is an intelligent search tool that utilizes natural language processing to search everything on your device. Think of it as searching for “that list of restaurants San mentioned,” and AI Explorer pulls up the exact conversation, which reminds me of Chat with RTX. It can even understand context, suggest tasks, and help jumpstart projects, making it a powerful productivity tool.