Microsoft announces new online event to discuss Windows, Copilot and new Surface hardware

Microsoft has announced a digital event for March 21st, focused on the “new era of work” with Copilot, Windows, and Surface. The event will take place at 9 am PDT and is expected to feature announcements about new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 devices, as well as new Windows and Copilot features.

The new Surface devices are expected to leap considerably in performance and efficiency, thanks to new Intel Core Ultra and Snapdragon X Elite-based processors. They will also be the first devices to be branded by Microsoft as AI PCs.

The Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 commercial versions will have minor spec bumps, but the consumer versions will include some bigger upgrades, such as an OLED display on the Surface Pro 10. The Surface Laptop 6 may also include a new design with thinner bezels, rounded corners, and a haptic touchpad.

Microsoft is also working on new AI features for Windows 11, such as an AI Explorer that will act as an advanced Copilot and allow users to search for moments in a timeline using natural language.