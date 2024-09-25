ChatGPT's advanced voice mode may be the feature that's convincing enough to purchase a Plus subscription

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

OpenAI first announced the advanced voice mode for ChatGPT a while ago during its Spring Update event, alongside the GPT-4o model. And while the rollout has been impacted by a delay, the Microsoft-backed company announced recently that it’s completed the feature’s rollout to all Plus and Team users in the ChatGPT app.

“While you’ve been patiently waiting, we’ve added Custom Instructions, Memory, five new voices, and improved accents. It can also say “Sorry I’m late” in over 50 languages,” OpenAI says, joking about the delay and also announcing the feature’s new look with a blue animated sphere.

And honestly, if you’ve been wondering whether to get the $20/month ChatGPT Plus subscription or not, maybe this is your sign. It’s a lot better than just a typical Siri-like voice assistant (despite ChatGPT coming to iPhones): the audio chats get better with quicker responses and multiple voice options so you can have a more humanoid and natural conversation.

It is not yet available in the EU, the UK, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein, though, possibly due to regulation issues and legal concerns over a voice similar to that of Scarlett Johansson from Spike Jonze’s “Her” film about a talking AI robot.

However, there were still a few hiccups here and there where some users may encounter rate limits after extensive use. But if not, you can update your ChatGPT app and then customize voice settings to start talking.

You can subscribe to ChatGPT Plus for $20 per month, and it gives you benefits like general access during peak times, faster response times, and priority access to new features—such as this one.