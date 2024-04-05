Using Google Gemini, you'll soon be able to summarize email on Gmail mobile

The feature has been around for Workspace users on desktop for some time.

Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot have been going at each other to be the people’s number-one go-to AI assistant tool for productivity. Now, it seems like we’re getting a new feature on the Gmail mobile app, powered by Gemini: a “Summarize this email” button.

This email summarizer has actually been around on the browser version for folks in Google Workspace Labs. Now, code-digger @AssembleDebug (via PiunikaWeb) has spotted Google has rolled out this feature in Gmail v2024.03.31.621006929 on Android, a sign that it’s testing this feature for a few users now.

As you can see, the button is right under the title of the email. It’s not working properly for the time being, but if you’re on the desktop version, you can summarize this email by using the Gemini side panel.

Will this feature be any better than the summarize email feature from Copilot on Outlook? We’ll see, but recently, Microsoft has apparently working on a “Prepare” button on emails to help you extract key points from them for your next meetings.

Gemini for Workspace is now in Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Features include “Help me write,” better Smart Fill, and image creation. It costs at least $24 per user per month for the Gemini Business plan or $36 USD per user for the Enterprise version.