Google adds Gemini in workspace, drops hints for education variant

Today, Google announced the official integration of its advanced AI model, Gemini, into Google Workspace. Previously known as Duet AI, Gemini offers enhanced capabilities and features designed to empower businesses of all sizes.

Here is what’s new:

Gemini for Workspace: This integration brings Gemini directly into familiar Workspace apps like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Users can leverage features like "Help me write" for improved email and document creation, enhanced Smart Fill in Sheets for streamlined data analysis, and image generation in Slides for impactful presentations.

Gemini Business and Enterprise: Google introduces two new subscription plans tailored to different business needs. Gemini Business offers core features at an affordable price ($20/user/month). In comparison, Gemini Enterprise unlocks additional functionalities like AI-powered meeting translation and note-taking for a higher price point ($30/user/month). Existing Duet AI customers are automatically upgraded to Gemini Enterprise.

Standalone Chat with Gemini: Businesses can now engage in secure and private conversations with Gemini through a dedicated standalone experience. This chat utilizes the powerful 1.0 Ultra model, providing users insightful and expert responses on various topics.

Gemini can automate mundane tasks and improve team members’ communication, increasing productivity and collaboration. Additionally, it provides access to powerful language models that help businesses make better decisions based on deeper insights and data analysis capabilities. For added security, Gemini Enterprise ensures data privacy by limiting the use of personal information and restricting data usage.

Google is committed to expanding the reach of Gemini. In the coming weeks, they plan to bring Gemini for Workspace to the education sector, offering students and educators access to these advanced AI tools.

