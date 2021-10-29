In their latest quarterly earnings report, Ubisoft quietly announced that The Division Heartland, the Price of Persia remake, and Rocksmith+ have all been delayed.

Previously this trio of games were all slated to release within the current fiscal year, which ends in March of 2022, however, it appears that plans have since changed, as now Ubisoft is stating a “2022-23” release date to investors.

While this is undoubtedly disappointing news, we can hardly say that we’re too surprised as Ubisoft has quite a history of delaying games due to development troubles and the ongoing pandemic. In this year alone we’ve seen Ubisoft delay Riders Republic, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and The Division 2, and that’s not even all of it!

For now, since Ubisoft didn’t reveal every little bit of information in the earnings report, it’s unclear just how long these games have been delayed, or what factor has caused these delays to occur.

Shortly after the earnings report was released the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake team spoke out on Twitter, proclaiming that “the development of the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake is still underway,” so we can rest assured that the project hasn’t been forgotten about.