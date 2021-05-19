Just a few weeks ago we reported on The Division Heartland’s announcement, yet it’s already leaked online, so we now know a little bit more about the upcoming title.

Despite copies of the leaked video no doubt existing out there somewhere, Ubisoft has been doing quite a good job in scrubbing as fast as they can to remove the video from the internet, so it’s a little hard to track down at the moment. All the articles pointing towards the offending videos probably didn’t help with that, sorry!

We do at least now have plenty of descriptions and details on what you can expect from the upcoming free-to-play title which we were notably lacking from the initial announcement.

We now know that similar to the mainline Division series entries, The Division Heartland, will be a third-person cover shooter with plenty of loot drops, with enemies straight out of The Division 2 for good measure.

The main difference is in the map, which is set in a rural locale called Silver Creek, rather than any bustling metropolitan city streets. It’s not just the core gameplay that looks similar, as surrounding mechanics have been brought in such as questing, upgrading and crafting, all of which seem similar to The Division series’ previous games.

Notorious leaker Skyleaks also had their hand at revealing a leaked video, which has also since been mirrored around, but Ubisoft can finally breathe a sigh of relief as Skyleaks account has since been suspended, though not before the video apparently received over 90 thousand views.

Just like the leaked gameplay video, people were quick to note down what was said in Skyleaks video, which had lead designer Taylor Epperly introducing players to the beta.

“In this free-to-play, open-world, survival-action shooter, we move from the big cities to a small town American city called Silver Creek,” Epperly explained in the opening video before going on to describe The Division Heartland’s two main modes, a PvE co-op mode called Expedition, and a 45 player PvEvP mode called Storm.

Notably, in the video Epperly did make sure to say “avoid sharing any information, including what you see in this tech test,” but we can see how well that went for the team.



Despite all the leaking, we still don’t have any more ideas when The Division Heartland might be coming out, but we will likely be able to expect more at Ubisoft’s E3 conference on June 12th.