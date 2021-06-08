Ubisoft has announced that the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been delayed into 2022.

The announcement came, as they often do, via Twitter, with The Dev Team writing that they’re “making great progress for our game to release next year, but we are not ready to share any additional information just yet.”

The announcement also revealed that while Ubisoft Forward is just around the corner on June 12th, the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake won’t be making an appearance at the event.

With the team saying that “we will share an update as soon as we are ready,” we’re all being left in the dark for now about the status of the game, and about just how late into 2022 it might launch.

A message from the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake dev team: pic.twitter.com/3B8tgUGkwl — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) June 7, 2021

The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has already been delayed twice before, being moved from a January 2021 launch to March 2021, and then again to a later date in 2021. Hopefully, when the game does finally release, it will have been well worth all this waiting.