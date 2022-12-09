Twitter Blue will cost more if you sign up through iPhone

Elon Musk criticized Apple in the past for having too much control over mobile apps on App Store. The multi-billionaire also takes issues with the 30 percent app fee that is mandatory for developers trying to sell their applications on Apple’s App Store. For this issue alone, a Twitter Blue subscription will be costlier if you sign up through iPhone.

Twitter Blue will cost $7 on the web, but if it is the Twitter app for iPhone through which you purchase the paid service, the price will go up to $11 a month. According to a report published by The Information, this is to compensate for the app tax that Apple imposes on every developer wanting to sell something on App Store. If true, Twitter will not be the only service trying to circumvent the 30% app tax.

While Apple says it treats all developers equally, Amazon struck a deal with Apple to bring the commission from 30% to 15%. This was one way of circumventing the fees, but the other way is to let end users bear the brunt of it and not the app developers — which is what Twitter seems to have decided to do by making the Blue subscription price higher for iPhone users.

Elon Musk faced heavy criticism when it let anyone buy a paid subscription to get themselves verified on Twitter. While the intention was to get rid of spam and bots, the entire plan backfired and gave rise to increased impersonation on the platform. To curb this problem, Twitter said that “newly created Twitter accounts will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue for 90 days.”

Twitter is planning to re-launch the Blue Verified subscription on Friday. We will learn more about how it is different this time.

Will you get a Blue subscription to verify yourself on the platform, or would you like to do it the hard way? Let us know in the comments section.