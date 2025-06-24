Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree Previews Grim New Roguelite Trials on PS5

Bandai Namco revealed fresh gameplay footage for Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree today, spotlighting the darker challenges and key encounters players will face before the PS5 roguelite hits on September 19, 2025 .

The game casts you as Towa, a shrine priestess leading two of eight Guardians on a mission to stop Magatsu, a corruption deity channeling a vile force called miasma from the sacred Shinju Tree. Bandai Namco introduces three core encounter types, each demanding different combat strategies .

Malignant Chambers test your endurance. In these cursed zones, thick miasma spawns a boss called Magafushu. Defeat it and you must purge the room’s fog. However, waves of Magaori, Magatsu’s corrupted minions, spawn until the boss falls. Clearing these areas opens hidden paths and unlocks rewards.

Wanderers slope through the campaign as powerful ronin awaiting a duel. When you challenge them, they deliver a tough test of skill. Defeating a Wanderer grants rare gear and upgrades and signals your prowess in this world .

Boss Chambers represent the apex of trials. In one notable chamber, you’ll face Ensa, Magatsu’s elite guardian. Before battling her, you must overcome her corrupted enforcers. These confrontations define the game’s brutality and significance .

Visually, Towa adopts a stylized, hand-drawn aesthetic. Switching between two Guardians, one frontline fighter, one support, adds tactical depth. You can tackle the game solo or in a duo via couch co-op.

Today’s update gives the most detailed look yet at how Bandai Namco structures combat and progression. Players must balance offense, defense, and careful coordination between characters. The featured encounters previewed suggest a game offering challenge at every stage.

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree lands on PS5 on September 19, 2025. If you’re drawn to roguelites with high stakes and smart design, this one looks promising.

