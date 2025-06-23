Minecraft’s “Chase the Skies” Update brings rideable Happy Ghasts and Other Changes - Know More Here

Mojang rolled out its latest Minecraft update, “Chase the Skies,” introducing a rideable mob, new survival features, and a full visual refresh, if you’re playing on Bedrock Edition. The update brings mechanical additions to both Java and Bedrock, but only Bedrock players are getting the graphics overhaul right now.

The standout addition is the Happy Ghast, a tameable flying mob that players can ride across the skies. To get one, you’ll have to locate a dried ghast block in the Nether, rehydrate it with water, then feed it snowballs until it hatches.

Once grown, it can carry up to five players and regenerates health near cloud level. The Happy Ghast isn’t just a gimmick – it’s a full aerial mount, and it even works with leads and boats, making group travel in the Overworld and Nether much easier.

Another update lets players craft saddles using leather and iron ingots, solving an age-old problem of having to loot dungeons just for horse gear. Lead recipes have changed too, replacing slimeballs with string, making them more accessible early on. Mojang also added a player locator bar that helps track friends on multiplayer servers using directional and elevation indicators. It even includes a stealth mode if you crouch, wear a mob head, or use an invisibility potion.

On Bedrock, the optional Vibrant Visuals pack has dropped, and it’s massive. You’ll see dynamic lighting, reflective water, fog, bloom effects, and over 3,000 updated textures. Mobs glow. Forests throw soft shadows. It all runs on the Render Dragon engine, and it’s available on PlayStation, Xbox, Android, iOS, and DX12 PCs. Java players will have to wait a bit longer.

With this Minecraft update, Mojang is giving players more freedom to move, more tools to connect, and a significantly better visual experience, if they’re on the right platform.

