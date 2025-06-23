Meta and Oakley Launch $499 Smart Glasses for Athletes with AI, Speakers, and Much More

Meta and Oakley are teaming up on a new line of performance-focused smart glasses, kicking off with the Oakley Meta HSTN. Launching this week, the limited-edition model lands as part of a global campaign led by athletes like Kylian Mbappé and Patrick Mahomes. Preorders open July 11 for $499.

This marks Meta’s second major play in AI-powered eyewear. After the commercial success of its Ray-Ban Meta line, the company now turns to Oakley—another brand under EssilorLuxottica—with a clear focus on athletes and fitness-first users.

The Oakley Meta HSTN packs a 3K-resolution camera for hands-free video, open-ear speakers, and built-in Meta AI for real-time feedback and voice commands. You can ask about wind speed mid-golf swing or record skate footage without pulling out your phone.

Meta says users will get up to eight hours of battery life, with a fast-charge feature that gives you half a charge in 20 minutes. The bundled charging case carries up to 48 hours of extra power.

The frames are water-resistant (IPX4), making them usable during workouts, training sessions, or beach runs. With HSTN’s bold frame design and seamless integration of hardware, the glasses aim to serve both utility and looks.

The Oakley Meta HSTN launches first in North America and Europe, with prices starting at $399 for the broader collection later this summer. Meta plans to expand into Mexico, India, and the UAE before the end of the year. Expect to see the glasses promoted at Fanatics Fest and UFC Fight Week later this month.

