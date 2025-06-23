Sam Altman Talks GPT-5, AGI, and AI Privacy in OpenAI’s First Podcast Episode - Know More

OpenAI dropped its first podcast episode today, and Sam Altman didn’t waste time. He joined host Andrew Mayne for a 40-minute chat that touched on GPT-5, the future of artificial general intelligence (AGI), and growing concerns about privacy.

The episode aired just after 3 a.m. and rapped over 1.7 million views in under 24 hours.

Altman kept things direct. When asked about GPT-5’s release date or “when GPT-5,” as online fans call it, he acknowledged the pressure but gave no deadline. Instead, he focused on how the next version needs to meet higher standards before launch. “We won’t ship it until it’s ready,” he said. That answer probably won’t satisfy everyone, but it signals OpenAI’s cautious stance.

The conversation then shifted to AGI. Altman described it as a long-term project that might eventually outperform humans at most tasks. He expressed optimism but warned that regulation needs to keep pace.

Privacy came up, too. Altman admitted that data use and transparency remain hot-button issues. “People should know how models learn,” he said. “And where does that data come from?”

The new podcast series plans to feature other OpenAI staff and researchers in future episodes. You can listen now on Spotify and Apple Podcasts by searching “OpenAI Podcast.”

This launch marks OpenAI’s attempt to show its thinking in public, beyond blog posts and X threads.

