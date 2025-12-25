Design.com Logo Maker vs Looka: Which Generates Better Logos with AI?

AI logo generators have improved a lot in the last few years, and two names consistently come up: Design.com and Looka. I tested both tools side by side, using the same business name, style preferences, and categories. The goal was simple: see which platform produces better logos, offers more customization, and fits different types of users.

Here’s the breakdown based on real use.

1. Logo Generation Quality

When I generated my first batch of logos in Design.com, I immediately noticed how fast it delivered a large set of concepts. More importantly, the ideas were varied enough that I didn’t feel stuck in a single visual direction. The styles ranged from modern and geometric to clean wordmarks and more traditional icons.

The ability to filter the results by style (abstract, emblem, wordmark, mascot, vintage, corporate) makes a big difference. If I wanted a minimal wordmark or a more visual badge-style design, I could narrow the results down in seconds. The color filter also helps eliminate options that don’t fit the brand’s mood.

Overall, the concepts looked clean and usable. Not all of them were great, but the platform generated more “potential winners” per batch than I expected.

Looka

Looka’s AI also produces a large set of logos very quickly. The results tend to lean toward neat, modern, and safe designs. The icons are clean, and the typography pairings are usually sensible.

However, Looka’s results felt more template-driven. While the logos looked professional, the variety wasn’t as broad as what I got from Design.com. It’s still good for quickly finding a direction, but I found fewer standout ideas during the first pass.

Verdict:

Design.com produces a wider variety of styles, while Looka keeps things simple and predictable.

How Easy Is It to Generate a Logo?

Design.com

Generating a logo on Design.com is straightforward and refreshingly quick. After entering the brand name and choosing an industry, the platform immediately creates a large set of concepts without forcing you through extra steps. You can add preferences if you want, but nothing blocks you from going straight to the results. The process feels lightweight, fast, and efficient — ideal if you want to explore ideas right away.

Looka

Looka takes a more guided approach, but this also means more friction. Before you see any logo concepts, you need to go through several steps: selecting a color scheme you prefer, choosing from a set of general logo examples, and answering additional prompts about your style. While this might help steer the generator, the process feels longer than necessary. After a few runs, the multi-step setup started to feel tiring, especially when all I wanted was to preview ideas quickly.

Design.com

Once I selected a concept, I could change:

Brand colors



Font styles



Icon type



Icon/text color separation



Slogan



Layout



The preset layouts help you quickly test different arrangements, but the real power comes from the Advanced Editor. Here, I could fine-tune spacing, resize elements individually, and experiment with different compositions.

It’s not a full design app, but the extra control is useful if the initial concept is almost right but needs small adjustments.

Looka

Looka’s editor focuses on speed. You can change fonts, icons, and colors, but the customization options feel more limited. It’s great if you want to make quick adjustments, but I couldn’t tweak spacing or proportions as precisely as I could in Design.com.

Verdict:

Design.com offers more flexibility. Looka is simpler but more restrictive.

4. Branding Ecosystem & Assets

Design.com

This is where Design.com starts to pull away. After I finalized my logo, the platform created a full brand identity kit. My logo, colors, and typography were automatically applied to:

Business cards

Letterheads

Email signatures

Social media templates

Marketing materials

Websites

Digital business cards

Link in bio pages



There are 579,000+ templates, and seeing my brand applied to all of them made the system feel complete. It also offers a website builder and a digital business card, which adds more value if you need everything in one place.

Looka

Looka also has a brand kit, and it’s solid. It includes templates for social posts, email headers, and marketing materials. It’s enough for most small businesses, but the variety isn’t as wide, and the template library feels smaller and more limited.

Verdict:

Design.com has the more robust branding ecosystem by a wide margin.

Pricing & File Access

Design.com

Design.com uses a subscription model, and the pricing is straightforward. During my tests, downloading a high-resolution or vector version of the logo required choosing one of the annual plans:

Free Version — includes some high quality logo generation, website builder, link?in?bio tool, and a digital business card creator

includes some high quality logo generation, website builder, link?in?bio tool, and a digital business card creator Starter — $5/month (billed annually)

Includes high-res and vector logo files, unlimited logo edits, business cards, social templates, email signatures, letterheads, and access to over 579,000 templates.

Includes high-res and vector logo files, unlimited logo edits, business cards, social templates, email signatures, letterheads, and access to over 579,000 templates. Value — $6/month (billed annually)

Everything in Starter, plus access to the website builder.

Everything in Starter, plus access to the website builder. Premium — $7/month (billed annually)

Adds link-in-bio pages and a digital business card tool.



All plans allow you to cancel anytime, and once downloaded, the logo is yours permanently. Free logo downloads exist, but they’re limited in formats and usefulness. If you need proper export formats like SVG or EPS, a subscription is required.

Looka

Looka offers both one-time purchase options and yearly subscriptions. This makes it more flexible for someone who only wants to buy a single logo and move on.

Based on the pricing in the screenshot, here’s what Looka offers:

Basic Logo Package — $35 (one-time purchase)

Includes only one low-resolution file with no transparent background.



Includes only one low-resolution file with no transparent background. Premium Logo Package — $72 (one-time purchase)

Includes multiple high-resolution file types, unlimited changes, lifetime technical support, and full ownership.



Includes multiple high-resolution file types, unlimited changes, lifetime technical support, and full ownership. Brand Kit Subscription — $96/year

Includes high-res files, unlimited edits, business cards, email signatures, social profiles, and over $3,000 in exclusive partner offers.



Includes high-res files, unlimited edits, business cards, email signatures, social profiles, and over $3,000 in exclusive partner offers. Brand Kit Web Subscription — $129/year

Everything in Brand Kit, plus a multipage website.

Final Verdict

Choose Design.com if:

You want more control over style and customization

You prefer having a full branding system built automatically

You need many branded assets (social, business cards, templates, website)

You want a higher quality, commercially safe logo.



Choose Looka if:

You want a simple, quick logo

You prefer paying once instead of subscribing

You don’t need a full brand suite



For most users building a new brand in 2026, Design.com offers a stronger AI generation and a much more complete ecosystem around it.