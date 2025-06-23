Sony’s Climate Station Turns Climate Data Into a Playable Planet on PS5 and PS VR2

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Sony released Climate Station today on PS5 and PS VR2, a free interactive app that pulls climate data out of spreadsheets and puts it directly in your hands. Built by PlayStation Studios and developed with the United Nations’ Playing for the Planet Alliance, the project aims to reframe how people engage with climate science by letting them experience it.

The experience doesn’t feel like a lecture. You use your DualSense controller or VR headset to spin the globe, zoom into storms, or explore timelines of climate data. Climate Station opens with a tutorial tour, then branches into four content hubs.

Weather Year shows a time-lapse of Earth’s atmospheric activity, pairing cloud flows and major climate events such as wildfires, floods, droughts, with their human toll. On screen, the planet breathes, shifts, and responds. It’s like watching Earth from orbit, with context.

Observations tap over 100 years of global temperature records from the IPCC. The app plots them on a 3D globe using colored pins, blue for cooling, red for warming. You can click into a location for historical stats or compare ocean heat and carbon levels across decades.

Projections throw you into five future scenarios based on global emission decisions. With data layers tracking sea levels, ice melt, and biodiversity collapse, you’ll see how Earth changes under 1.5°C, 2°C, or 4°C warming.

Lastly, the Explainer Library adds 90 minutes of scientist-narrated videos. These short clips break down extreme weather, emissions modeling, and the logic behind projections.

Climate Station isn’t a game. But it borrows game tech, slick visuals, responsive controls, and immersive sound to make climate science feel real, visible, and reactive.

