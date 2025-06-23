AMD will power every next-gen Xbox as Microsoft moves its console closer to a Windows PC

Xbox has locked in a fresh, multi-year partnership with AMD to co-engineer chips for its entire next-generation hardware slate, from living-room consoles to cloud blades and handhelds.

Xbox president Sarah Bond laid out the plan in a short video. She confirmed that the new hardware will run on Windows, respect existing game libraries, and break free from single-store restrictions. In her words, the goal is to let players “run the games you want, on the devices you want.”

AMD CEO Lisa Su called the deal an extension of two decades of shared work. Her engineers will craft Ryzen-Radeon hybrids tuned for gaming workloads across every form factor Microsoft intends to sell.

Microsoft’s wording hints at multiple devices. Bond spoke of machines “in your living room and in your hands,” a line that points to both a classic console and a first-party handheld. Leaks add weight to the idea, claiming each gadget will share a Windows core that can host Steam, Epic, and other storefronts next to Game Pass.

Going all-in with AMD keeps Xbox away from Nvidia’s DLSS. Microsoft says AMD’s latest FidelityFX Super Resolution and new neural hardware will cover that gap while pushing ray-traced scenes and AI-assisted visuals.

Sony still guards a closed PlayStation box, yet Microsoft now sells Xbox as a family of Windows-friendly devices. Deeper specs land later this year, but the headline is clear: the next Xbox will look and act a lot like a PC that just happens to sit under the TV.

