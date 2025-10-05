Top USB Wall Outlet Extenders

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Are you tired of fighting for outlet space? Do you need to charge multiple devices at once without a tangled mess of cords? A USB wall outlet extender might be the perfect solution. These handy devices expand your outlet capacity and offer convenient USB charging ports, streamlining your charging setup.

In this article, we’ll explore some of the best USB wall outlet extenders available, considering factors like surge protection, number of outlets, USB port types, and overall design. We’ll help you find the perfect extender to meet your specific needs and keep your devices powered up.

Which USB Wall Outlet Extender is Right for You?

Here are some of the best USB wall outlet extenders on the market.

BESTEK Surge Protector Power Strip

The BESTEK Surge Protector Power Strip is a versatile option for those needing both standard AC outlets and USB charging ports. Its robust surge protection safeguards your valuable electronics from power spikes, while the multiple outlets and USB ports allow you to power a variety of devices simultaneously. This extender is ideal for home offices, entertainment centers, or any area with multiple electronic devices.

7 AC Outlets

4 USB Charging Ports (5V/4.5A total, 2.4A max per port)

1500 Joules Surge Protection

Overload Protection

Price: $26.99

Addtam Outlet Extender with USB Ports

The Addtam Outlet Extender offers a compact and space-saving design, making it perfect for travel or small spaces. Despite its small size, it packs a punch with multiple AC outlets and USB ports, allowing you to charge your phone, tablet, and other devices without hogging valuable outlet space. Its surge protection safeguards your electronics from voltage fluctuations.

3 AC Outlets

3 USB Charging Ports (5V/3.1A total, 2.4A max per port)

Surge Protection

Compact Design

Price: $14.99

Power Strip Tower with USB

The Power Strip Tower with USB is a unique vertical design that maximizes outlet space while minimizing clutter. Its multiple levels of outlets and USB ports provide ample charging options for all your devices. The tower design is particularly useful in tight spaces where a traditional power strip would take up too much room.

8 AC Outlets

4 USB Charging Ports (5V/3.4A total)

Overload Protection

Vertical Tower Design

Price: $29.99

GE Grounded 6-Outlet Wall Tap Adapter

The GE Grounded 6-Outlet Wall Tap Adapter is a simple and reliable solution for expanding your outlet capacity. Its grounded design provides added safety, while the six outlets allow you to plug in multiple devices without the need for extension cords. This adapter is a great option for those who need extra outlets without the added features of USB charging ports.

6 AC Outlets

Grounded Design

Simple and Reliable

UL Listed

Price: $9.99

Anker PowerExtend USB Wall Outlet

The Anker PowerExtend USB Wall Outlet is a sleek and modern option that combines surge protection with fast USB charging. Its compact design fits seamlessly into any decor, while the multiple outlets and USB ports provide ample charging options. Anker’s reputation for quality and reliability makes this extender a solid choice for any home or office.

3 AC Outlets

2 USB Charging Ports (5V/2.4A total)

Surge Protection

Compact and Stylish Design

Price: $24.99

Feature Comparison

Feature BESTEK Surge Protector Addtam Outlet Extender Power Strip Tower GE Wall Tap Adapter Anker PowerExtend AC Outlets 7 3 8 6 3 USB Ports 4 3 4 0 2 Surge Protection Yes Yes No No Yes Design Horizontal Compact Vertical Tower Wall Tap Compact Price (Approximate) $26.99 $14.99 $29.99 $9.99 $24.99

Tips

Consider the number of outlets and USB ports you need.

Look for surge protection to protect your electronics.

Choose a design that fits your space and decor.

Check the USB charging speed to ensure it meets your needs.

Read reviews to get an idea of the product’s reliability.

Powering Up Made Easy

Choosing the right USB wall outlet extender can greatly improve your daily charging experience. By considering the factors outlined above, you can find an extender that meets your needs and keeps your devices powered up efficiently and safely.

FAQ

What is a USB wall outlet extender?

A USB wall outlet extender is a device that plugs into a standard wall outlet and expands its capacity by providing additional AC outlets and USB charging ports.

How does surge protection work?

Surge protection safeguards your electronic devices from power spikes or surges by diverting excess voltage away from the device.

What is the difference between USB-A and USB-C ports?

USB-A is the traditional rectangular USB port, while USB-C is a newer, smaller, and reversible port that supports faster charging and data transfer speeds.

Are USB wall outlet extenders safe?

When purchased from reputable brands and used correctly, USB wall outlet extenders are generally safe. Look for models with surge protection and overload protection for added safety.

