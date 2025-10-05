Top Free AI Tools For Business & Personal Use

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly changing the way we live and work. From automating tasks to providing personalized recommendations, AI tools are becoming increasingly valuable for both businesses and individuals. The good news is that you don’t need to break the bank to access powerful AI capabilities. Many free AI tools are available online, offering a wide range of features and functionalities.

This article explores some of the best free AI tools available online, categorized to help you find the perfect solution for your needs. Whether you’re looking to boost productivity, enhance creativity, or streamline your business processes, there’s an AI tool on this list that can help.

1. Google Bard

Google Bard is a conversational AI chatbot that can generate text, translate languages, write different kinds of creative content, and answer your questions in an informative way. It’s powered by Google’s LaMDA AI model and is constantly being updated with new features and capabilities.

Bard can assist with brainstorming ideas, drafting emails, summarizing articles, and even writing code. Its natural language processing capabilities make it easy to interact with, even for those unfamiliar with AI.

Text generation and summarization

Language translation

Code generation

Question answering

Pricing: Free

2. Microsoft Copilot

Microsoft Copilot is an AI companion designed to work across various Microsoft 365 apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams. It helps users with tasks such as summarizing documents, generating content, creating presentations, and automating workflows. Copilot adapts to individual user behavior and preferences, providing personalized and relevant assistance.

Copilot’s integration with Microsoft’s ecosystem makes it a seamless addition to existing workflows, enhancing productivity and creativity. It’s particularly useful for professionals who rely heavily on Microsoft applications for their daily tasks.

Document summarization

Content generation for presentations and documents

Email and meeting summarization

Code completion and suggestions

Pricing: Free (with limitations, full version requires Microsoft 365 subscription)

3. Jasper AI (Free Trial)

While Jasper AI isn’t entirely free, it offers a free trial that allows you to explore its powerful AI writing capabilities. Jasper AI is designed to help you create high-quality content quickly and easily. It can generate blog posts, social media captions, website copy, and more.

Jasper AI uses advanced AI algorithms to understand your brand voice and create content that resonates with your audience. It’s a great option for businesses and individuals who need to produce a lot of content on a regular basis.

Blog post generation

Social media caption creation

Website copy generation

Ad copy generation

Pricing: Free trial available, paid plans start at $39/month

4. Writesonic

Writesonic is an AI writing assistant that helps you generate various types of content, including articles, blog posts, social media updates, and ad copy. It offers a user-friendly interface and a range of templates to choose from, making it easy to create high-quality content quickly.

Writesonic is particularly useful for marketers and content creators who need to produce a large volume of content on a regular basis. It can help you save time and effort while still maintaining a high level of quality.

Article and blog post generation

Social media content creation

Ad copy generation

Website copy creation

Pricing: Free plan available with limited features, paid plans start at $19/month

5. Rytr

Rytr is an AI writing tool that assists in creating various types of content, such as blog posts, articles, emails, and social media updates. It supports multiple languages and offers a variety of tones to match your brand voice. Rytr’s intuitive interface and affordable pricing make it accessible to a wide range of users.

Rytr is particularly useful for small businesses and freelancers who need to produce high-quality content without breaking the bank. It can help you save time and effort while still maintaining a professional image.

Blog post and article generation

Email and social media content creation

Multiple language support

Variety of tones

Pricing: Free plan available with limited features, paid plans start at $9/month

6. ChatGPT

ChatGPT is a large language model chatbot developed by OpenAI. It can generate human-like text, translate languages, write different kinds of creative content, and answer your questions in an informative way. It’s a versatile tool that can be used for a wide range of tasks.

ChatGPT is particularly useful for brainstorming ideas, drafting emails, summarizing articles, and even writing code. Its natural language processing capabilities make it easy to interact with, even for those unfamiliar with AI.

Text generation and summarization

Language translation

Code generation

Question answering

Pricing: Free (with limitations, ChatGPT Plus subscription available for faster response times and priority access)

7. DALL-E 2

DALL-E 2 is an AI image generator developed by OpenAI. It can create realistic images and art from natural language descriptions. You can use it to generate images of anything you can imagine, from photorealistic landscapes to surreal abstract art.

DALL-E 2 is a powerful tool for artists, designers, and anyone who wants to create unique and compelling visuals. It can help you bring your ideas to life in a way that was never before possible.

Image generation from text descriptions

Image editing and manipulation

Artistic style transfer

Creation of unique and surreal visuals

Pricing: Free credits upon signup, additional credits can be purchased

8. Stable Diffusion

Stable Diffusion is a powerful open-source AI image generator that allows you to create stunning visuals from text prompts. Unlike some other AI image generators, Stable Diffusion is free to use and can be run on your own computer.

Stable Diffusion is a great option for artists, designers, and anyone who wants to experiment with AI-generated art. Its open-source nature allows for a high degree of customization and control.

Image generation from text prompts

Open-source and customizable

Can be run on your own computer

Large and active community

Pricing: Free

9. Midjourney

Midjourney is an AI art generator that creates images from textual descriptions. It is known for its ability to produce highly detailed and artistic images. While it operates through a Discord server, it offers a unique way to generate stunning visuals.

Midjourney is popular among artists, designers, and hobbyists who want to explore the possibilities of AI-generated art. Its artistic style and ease of use make it a compelling choice.

Image generation from text descriptions

Artistic and detailed images

Operates through a Discord server

Large and active community

Pricing: Free trial available, paid plans start at $10/month

10. Google AI Platform

Google AI Platform provides a suite of tools and services for building and deploying AI models. While it’s primarily a platform for developers and data scientists, it offers a free tier that allows you to experiment with various AI technologies.

Google AI Platform is a great option for businesses and individuals who want to build custom AI solutions. It provides a comprehensive set of tools and resources to help you get started.

Model training and deployment

Cloud-based infrastructure

Support for various AI frameworks

Scalable and reliable

Pricing: Free tier available, paid plans based on usage

11. TensorFlow

TensorFlow is an open-source machine learning framework developed by Google. It’s widely used for building and training AI models. While it requires some programming knowledge, it’s a powerful tool for developing custom AI solutions.

TensorFlow is a great option for developers and data scientists who want to build sophisticated AI applications. Its flexibility and scalability make it a popular choice for a wide range of projects.

Open-source machine learning framework

Support for various programming languages

Scalable and flexible

Large and active community

Pricing: Free

12. PyTorch

PyTorch is another popular open-source machine learning framework. It’s known for its ease of use and flexibility. PyTorch is a great option for researchers and developers who want to experiment with new AI models and algorithms.

PyTorch is particularly well-suited for natural language processing and computer vision

FAQ

How do I stop 30 best free ai tools online for your business or personal use?

Open the relevant control, then choose Stop or Disconnect to end the session.

Does 30 best free ai tools online for your business or personal use affect battery life?

Yes, it uses extra power for video and networking; keep the device charged.

Why can’t my TV or receiver be found during 30 best free ai tools online for your business or personal use?

Both devices must share the same Wi-Fi and the feature must be enabled on the receiver.

Is a wired method more reliable for 30 best free ai tools online for your business or personal use?

Usually yes; a cable removes Wi-Fi interference and lowers latency.

Related reading