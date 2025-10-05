The Best G-Sync Monitors For Every Gamer

Finding the perfect gaming monitor can be a daunting task, especially when you’re trying to balance performance with budget. G-Sync technology, which synchronizes the monitor’s refresh rate with your NVIDIA graphics card, offers a smoother, tear-free gaming experience. In this guide, we’ll explore some of the best G-Sync monitors available in 2023, catering to a range of budgets and gaming preferences.

Whether you’re a competitive esports player or a casual gamer, there’s a G-Sync monitor out there that’s right for you. We’ll break down the features and benefits of each model to help you make an informed decision and elevate your gaming experience.

What Are The Best G-Sync Monitors To Buy?

Acer Predator XB271HU – Best Overall

The Acer Predator XB271HU is a fantastic all-around G-Sync monitor that offers a great balance of performance and features. Its 27-inch IPS display delivers vibrant colors and wide viewing angles, while the 144Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 165Hz) and 4ms response time ensure smooth, responsive gameplay.

This monitor is perfect for gamers who want a high-quality visual experience without sacrificing performance. The thin bezels also make it a great choice for multi-monitor setups.

27-inch IPS Display

144Hz Refresh Rate (OC to 165Hz)

2560×1440 Resolution

4ms Response Time

Price: $599

ASUS ROG Swift PG279Q – Premium Performance

The ASUS ROG Swift PG279Q is another excellent 27-inch G-Sync monitor that prioritizes image quality and performance. It features an IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time, providing smooth and responsive visuals.

The ROG Swift PG279Q also boasts ASUS’s Aura Sync lighting, allowing you to customize the monitor’s aesthetics to match your gaming setup. It’s a great choice for gamers who want a premium experience with top-notch image quality.

27-inch IPS Display

165Hz Refresh Rate

2560×1440 Resolution

4ms Response Time

Price: $749

Dell Alienware AW3423DW – Ultrawide Immersion

For gamers seeking an immersive experience, the Dell Alienware AW3423DW is an outstanding ultrawide G-Sync monitor. Its 34-inch curved QD-OLED display delivers incredible colors, deep blacks, and a 175Hz refresh rate, pulling you into the game like never before.

The AW3423DW also features NVIDIA’s G-Sync Ultimate certification, ensuring the best possible G-Sync experience. It’s a premium option for gamers who want the ultimate in immersion and visual fidelity.

34-inch Curved QD-OLED Display

175Hz Refresh Rate

3440×1440 Resolution

0.1ms Response Time

Price: $1299

LG 27GN850-B – Budget-Friendly Excellence

The LG 27GN850-B is a fantastic G-Sync compatible monitor that offers excellent performance at a more affordable price point. Its 27-inch IPS display delivers vibrant colors and a 144Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 160Hz) with a 1ms response time, offering smooth and responsive gameplay.

This monitor is an excellent choice for gamers who want a high-quality G-Sync experience without breaking the bank.

27-inch IPS Display

144Hz Refresh Rate (OC to 160Hz)

2560×1440 Resolution

1ms Response Time

Price: $349

Samsung Odyssey G7 – High Refresh Rate Champion

The Samsung Odyssey G7 is a curved gaming monitor that boasts an impressive 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. The VA panel offers good contrast and color accuracy, making it suitable for both gaming and general use.

The Odyssey G7 also features a sleek design with customizable RGB lighting. It’s a great choice for competitive gamers who prioritize high refresh rates and low response times.

27/32-inch VA Display

240Hz Refresh Rate

2560×1440 Resolution

1ms Response Time

Price: $549

ViewSonic Elite XG270QG – Great Color Accuracy

The ViewSonic Elite XG270QG is a 27-inch G-Sync monitor that prioritizes color accuracy and image quality. Its IPS panel delivers vibrant colors and wide viewing angles, while the 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time ensure smooth gameplay.

This monitor is a great choice for gamers who also value color accuracy for content creation or other tasks. It provides a well-rounded experience with excellent performance and image quality.

27-inch IPS Display

165Hz Refresh Rate

2560×1440 Resolution

1ms Response Time

Price: $499

Feature Comparison

Monitor Display Type Refresh Rate Resolution Response Time G-Sync Price Acer Predator XB271HU IPS 165Hz 2560×1440 4ms Yes $599 ASUS ROG Swift PG279Q IPS 165Hz 2560×1440 4ms Yes $749 Dell Alienware AW3423DW QD-OLED 175Hz 3440×1440 0.1ms G-Sync Ult. $1299 LG 27GN850-B IPS 160Hz 2560×1440 1ms Compatible $349 Samsung Odyssey G7 VA 240Hz 2560×1440 1ms Yes $549 ViewSonic Elite XG270QG IPS 165Hz 2560×1440 1ms Yes $499

This table offers a quick comparison of the key features and prices of each monitor, helping you to easily identify the best option for your needs and budget. Remember to consider your specific gaming preferences and system requirements when making your final decision.

Tips

Consider your graphics card: Ensure your graphics card is powerful enough to drive the resolution and refresh rate of the monitor you choose.

Ensure your graphics card is powerful enough to drive the resolution and refresh rate of the monitor you choose. Read reviews: Before making a purchase, read reviews from other users to get a better understanding of the monitor’s performance and reliability.

Before making a purchase, read reviews from other users to get a better understanding of the monitor’s performance and reliability. Check for dead pixels: Upon receiving your monitor, thoroughly inspect it for any dead pixels.

Upon receiving your monitor, thoroughly inspect it for any dead pixels. Calibrate your monitor: Use a monitor calibration tool to ensure accurate colors and optimal image quality.

The Best G-Sync Monitor For Your Needs

Choosing the right G-Sync monitor can significantly enhance your gaming experience. Consider your budget, gaming preferences, and system requirements to find the perfect match.

FAQ

What is G-Sync?

G-Sync is a technology developed by NVIDIA that synchronizes the monitor’s refresh rate with the graphics card’s frame rate, reducing screen tearing and stuttering.

What is the ideal refresh rate for gaming?

A refresh rate of 144Hz or higher is generally recommended for smooth gaming.

What is response time, and why is it important?

