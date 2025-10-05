How To Conference Call On Your IPhone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Making conference calls on your iPhone is a convenient way to connect with multiple people simultaneously, whether for business meetings or family gatherings. The process is straightforward, allowing you to easily add participants and manage the call directly from your device. This guide will walk you through the steps to initiate and manage conference calls on your iPhone, ensuring a smooth and productive experience.

This article provides a comprehensive explanation of setting up and managing conference calls on your iPhone. We’ll cover everything from initiating the call to adding participants, handling multiple lines, and troubleshooting common issues. By the end of this guide, you’ll be able to confidently host conference calls from your iPhone.

How Do I Set Up a Conference Call on My iPhone?

Starting Your Conference Call

Initiate the First Call: Open the Phone app and dial the number of the first person you want to include in the conference call. Tap the call button. Add the Second Person: Once the first call connects, tap the “add call” button. It usually looks like a plus (+) sign with a phone icon. Dial the Second Number: Dial the number of the second person you want to add to the call, and tap the call button again. Merge the Calls: After the second person answers, tap the “merge calls” button. This combines all the active calls into a single conference call.

Adding More Participants

Tap “add call” again: To add more participants, tap the “add call” button again. Dial the New Number: Dial the number of the next participant and tap the call button. Merge Again: Once the new participant answers, tap the “merge calls” button to add them to the conference. Repeat: Repeat these steps to add more participants, up to the limit supported by your carrier (typically 5-6 participants).

Managing the Conference Call

Access Call Management: During the conference call, tap the “info” button (usually an “i” inside a circle) to manage participants. Individual Management: You can see a list of all participants. From here, you can:

Private Conversation: Tap “private” next to a participant’s name to speak with them individually without the others hearing.

Tap “private” next to a participant’s name to speak with them individually without the others hearing. Remove Participant: Tap “end” next to a participant’s name to remove them from the conference call.

Handling Incoming Calls During a Conference

Incoming Call Alert: If you receive an incoming call while in a conference, you’ll see a notification. Options: You can choose to:

Hold & Accept: Put the conference call on hold and answer the incoming call.

Put the conference call on hold and answer the incoming call. End & Accept: End the conference call and answer the incoming call.

End the conference call and answer the incoming call. Send to Voicemail: Send the incoming call directly to voicemail.

Merging Incoming Call: If you choose to put the conference on hold and answer the incoming call, you can merge the new call into the conference call using the “merge calls” button after the new call is connected.

Tips for a Smooth Conference Call

Inform Participants: Let participants know they are on a conference call at the beginning.

Let participants know they are on a conference call at the beginning. Mute When Not Speaking: Encourage participants to mute their microphones when they are not speaking to minimize background noise.

Encourage participants to mute their microphones when they are not speaking to minimize background noise. Use a Quiet Environment: Make sure you are in a quiet environment to avoid distractions and ensure clear communication.

Make sure you are in a quiet environment to avoid distractions and ensure clear communication. Test Your Connection: Before the call, test your internet or cellular connection to ensure a stable connection.

Before the call, test your internet or cellular connection to ensure a stable connection. Have an Agenda: Prepare an agenda to keep the call focused and efficient.

Comparing Conference Call Apps

Feature iPhone Built-in Conference Call Third-Party Apps (e.g., Zoom, Skype) Cost Included with your phone plan Free (with limitations) or Paid Participants Limited by carrier (5-6) Varies (often higher) Features Basic call merging Advanced features like screen sharing Ease of Use Simple and direct More complex, but feature-rich Internet Needed No (uses cellular) Yes (uses data)

Choosing the right method depends on your specific needs. For quick, simple calls with a few participants, the iPhone’s built-in feature is ideal. For larger groups or more advanced features, consider a third-party app.

Connecting With Multiple People on Your iPhone

Using the conference call feature on your iPhone is a great way to connect with multiple people quickly and easily. By following the steps outlined above, you can efficiently manage your calls and ensure everyone stays connected.

FAQ

Can I record a conference call on my iPhone? No, the built-in iPhone conference call feature does not offer a recording option. You would need to use a third-party app or external recording device.

How many people can I have on a conference call with my iPhone? The number of participants you can have on a conference call varies depending on your carrier, but it is typically limited to 5-6 participants.

Is there a cost to making a conference call on my iPhone? Conference calls use your regular cellular minutes. Check with your carrier about any potential charges.

Can I put a conference call on hold on my iPhone? Yes, you can put the entire conference call on hold. However, you cannot put individual participants on hold.

Can I use Wi-Fi for conference calls on my iPhone? The built-in conference call feature uses your cellular network, not Wi-Fi. To use Wi-Fi, you would need to use a third-party app like FaceTime, Zoom, or Skype.

