Top USB-C Docking Stations With Power Delivery

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Finding the right USB-C docking station can significantly boost your productivity and streamline your workspace. With so many options available, each boasting different features and capabilities, it’s essential to choose one that perfectly aligns with your needs. This guide explores the best USB-C docking stations with power delivery, ensuring you can power your devices and expand your connectivity effortlessly.

These versatile devices act as central hubs, allowing you to connect multiple peripherals, displays, and even charge your laptop simultaneously through a single USB-C port. We’ll delve into the top contenders, highlighting their strengths and weaknesses to help you make an informed decision.

Which USB-C Docking Station is Right for You?

Anker 555 USB-C Hub (8-in-1)

The Anker 555 is a compact and reliable docking station that offers a great balance of features and portability. It’s ideal for users who need a versatile solution for connecting various devices on the go or at their desk.

This hub provides essential ports like HDMI, USB-A, USB-C data port, SD/microSD card readers, and an Ethernet port, making it suitable for a wide range of tasks, from connecting to external displays to transferring files. Its sturdy build quality ensures durability, while its compact design makes it easy to carry in a laptop bag.

8-in-1 functionality

Compact and portable design

Reliable performance

Sturdy build quality

Price: $99.99

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock

The CalDigit TS4 is a premium docking station designed for professionals who demand high performance and maximum connectivity. It leverages Thunderbolt 4 technology to deliver exceptional data transfer speeds and support for multiple high-resolution displays.

This dock offers a comprehensive array of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB-A, DisplayPort, Ethernet, audio input/output, and SD card reader. It can power your laptop with up to 98W, ensuring that your device stays charged even during demanding tasks. The TS4 is an excellent choice for creative professionals, video editors, and anyone who needs a powerful and versatile docking solution.

Thunderbolt 4 technology

Extensive port selection

98W power delivery

Supports multiple high-resolution displays

Price: $399.99

Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station

The Kensington SD5700T is another high-performance Thunderbolt 4 docking station that provides a seamless and efficient workflow. It’s designed to simplify connectivity and boost productivity, making it an excellent choice for professionals who work with demanding applications.

This dock offers a wide range of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, Ethernet, and audio input/output. It supports up to two 4K displays at 60Hz or a single 8K display at 30Hz, providing stunning visuals for your creative projects. With 90W power delivery, it can easily charge your laptop and other devices.

Thunderbolt 4 connectivity

Supports dual 4K or single 8K displays

90W power delivery

Comprehensive port selection

Price: $359.99

Dell Thunderbolt Dock WD22TB4

The Dell WD22TB4 is a versatile docking station designed to enhance productivity and streamline connectivity. It’s compatible with a wide range of Dell laptops and other devices that support Thunderbolt 4 or USB-C.

This dock offers a variety of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, and audio input/output. It supports up to two 4K displays at 60Hz, providing crisp and clear visuals for your work. With 130W power delivery, it can charge your laptop and other devices quickly and efficiently.

Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C compatibility

Supports dual 4K displays

130W power delivery

Wide range of ports

Price: $329.99

Plugable 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station

The Plugable 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station offers a comprehensive solution for users who need to connect multiple devices and peripherals to their laptops. It provides a wide array of ports and features, making it a versatile and efficient addition to any workspace.

This docking station includes Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, USB-A, DisplayPort, HDMI, Ethernet, audio input/output, and SD card reader ports. It supports dual 4K displays at 60Hz, allowing for a multi-monitor setup. With 60W power delivery, it can charge your laptop while you work.

14-in-1 functionality

Thunderbolt 3 connectivity

Supports dual 4K displays

Comprehensive port selection

Price: $279.00

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock

The Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock is designed for gamers and creative professionals who demand high performance and reliability. It offers a sleek and stylish design, along with a comprehensive set of ports and features.

This dock includes Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, USB-C, Ethernet, and audio input/output ports. It supports up to two 4K displays at 60Hz, providing stunning visuals for your gaming and creative projects. With 90W power delivery, it can charge your laptop and other devices efficiently.

Thunderbolt 4 connectivity

Sleek and stylish design

Supports dual 4K displays

90W power delivery

Price: $329.99

Tips

Consider the number and type of ports you need.

Check the power delivery capabilities to ensure it can charge your laptop.

Think about the display resolution and refresh rate you require.

Read reviews and compare prices before making a decision.

USB-C Docking Stations Compared

Feature Anker 555 CalDigit TS4 Kensington SD5700T Dell WD22TB4 Plugable 14-in-1 Razer Thunderbolt 4 Technology USB-C Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 Power Delivery N/A 98W 90W 130W 60W 90W Display Support Single HDMI Dual 4K Dual 4K Dual 4K Dual 4K Dual 4K Port Selection 8-in-1 Extensive Comprehensive Comprehensive 14-in-1 Comprehensive Price (approx.) $99.99 $399.99 $359.99 $329.99 $279.00 $329.99

Choosing the Right Docking Station

Selecting the best USB-C docking station with power delivery involves assessing your specific needs and budget. Consider the types of devices you need to connect, the display resolution you require, and the amount of power delivery you need to charge your laptop efficiently.

FAQ

What is a USB-C docking station?

A USB-C docking station is a device that connects to your laptop or computer via a USB-C port and provides multiple additional ports for connecting peripherals, displays, and other devices.

How does power delivery work with USB-C docking stations?

Power delivery (PD) allows the docking station to charge your laptop or other devices through the USB-C port, eliminating the need for a separate power adapter.

Can a USB-C docking station support multiple monitors?

Yes, many USB-C docking stations can support multiple monitors, allowing you to expand your workspace and increase productivity.

**Are all USB-C docking

How do I stop 6 best usb-c docking stations with power delivery?

Open the relevant control, then choose Stop or Disconnect to end the session.

Related reading