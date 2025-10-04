Top Free Note-Taking Apps For Your IPad

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Taking notes on your iPad can be a game-changer for productivity, whether you’re a student, creative professional, or just someone who likes to stay organized. The good news is you don’t need to spend a fortune to find a great note-taking app. Several excellent free options are available for your iPad, each with its own unique features and strengths.

This article will guide you through five of the best free note-taking apps for iPad, highlighting their key features, benefits, and pricing (where applicable). We’ll help you find the perfect app to suit your needs and elevate your note-taking experience.

What Are the Best Free Note-Taking Apps for iPad?

Microsoft OneNote

Microsoft OneNote is a powerful and versatile note-taking app that’s completely free to use. It allows you to create notebooks, sections, and pages to organize your notes in a way that makes sense to you. You can type, draw, insert images, audio recordings, and even web clippings into your notes. OneNote also offers excellent collaboration features, making it easy to share notebooks with others and work on projects together.

OneNote is fantastic for students, professionals, and anyone who needs a robust and feature-rich note-taking solution without any cost. The ability to sync across devices is seamless, ensuring your notes are always accessible.

Key Features:

Freeform canvas for flexible note-taking

Multi-device syncing

Collaboration features for shared notebooks

Audio recording and image insertion

Pricing: Free

Apple Notes

Apple Notes is the built-in note-taking app on your iPad, and it’s surprisingly powerful. It’s incredibly easy to use and seamlessly integrates with the Apple ecosystem. You can quickly create notes, add checklists, insert photos, and even sketch with your finger or Apple Pencil. Apple Notes also supports iCloud syncing, so your notes are always available on all your Apple devices.

Apple Notes is a great option for users who want a simple, reliable, and free note-taking app that’s already on their iPad. Its ease of use and integration with other Apple services make it a convenient choice for everyday note-taking.

Key Features:

Seamless integration with iPadOS

iCloud syncing across Apple devices

Quick note creation and editing

Handwriting support with Apple Pencil

Pricing: Free

Google Keep

Google Keep is a simple yet effective note-taking app that’s perfect for capturing quick thoughts and ideas. It uses a color-coded note system, making it easy to visually organize your notes. You can add text, lists, images, and audio recordings to your notes. Google Keep also integrates seamlessly with other Google services, such as Google Docs and Google Calendar.

Google Keep is ideal for users who need a fast and easy way to jot down ideas, create to-do lists, and organize information. Its simplicity and integration with Google services make it a great choice for Google ecosystem users.

Key Features:

Color-coded notes for visual organization

Integration with Google services

Quick note creation and editing

Voice memos and image support

Pricing: Free

Evernote Basic

Evernote Basic is the free version of Evernote, a popular note-taking app known for its powerful organization features. It allows you to create notebooks, tags, and stacks to organize your notes in a hierarchical structure. You can add text, images, audio recordings, and web clippings to your notes. Evernote also offers a web clipper extension for saving articles and web pages directly to your notes.

Evernote Basic is a good option for users who need a robust organization system for their notes. However, the free version has limitations on the number of devices you can sync and the storage space available.

Key Features:

Notebooks, tags, and stacks for organization

Web clipper for saving web pages

Text, image, and audio support

Searchable notes

Pricing: Free (Basic Plan)

Simplenote

Simplenote is a lightweight and minimalist note-taking app that focuses on speed and simplicity. It uses Markdown formatting for text styling and offers automatic syncing across devices. Simplenote is incredibly easy to use and is perfect for users who want a distraction-free note-taking experience.

Simplenote is a great choice for users who prioritize speed, simplicity, and cross-platform compatibility. Its minimalist interface and Markdown support make it a favorite among writers and developers.

Key Features:

Markdown formatting support

Cross-platform syncing

Simple and distraction-free interface

Tag-based organization

Pricing: Free

Feature Comparison

Feature Microsoft OneNote Apple Notes Google Keep Evernote Basic Simplenote Price Free Free Free Free Free Organization Notebooks, Sections, Pages Folders Color-coded Notes Notebooks, Tags, Stacks Tags Media Support Images, Audio, Video, Files Images, Sketches Images, Audio Images, Audio, Files Text Only Syncing Multi-device iCloud Google Drive 2 Devices Limit Multi-device Collaboration Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Web Clipper Yes No No Yes No

Tips for Choosing the Right App

Consider your needs: What type of notes do you take? Do you need advanced formatting options, collaboration features, or seamless syncing across devices?

What type of notes do you take? Do you need advanced formatting options, collaboration features, or seamless syncing across devices? Try out a few apps: The best way to find the right app is to try out a few different options and see which one you like best.

The best way to find the right app is to try out a few different options and see which one you like best. Think about integration: Do you use other apps or services that you want your note-taking app to integrate with?

Do you use other apps or services that you want your note-taking app to integrate with? Don’t be afraid to switch: If you’re not happy with your current note-taking app, don’t be afraid to switch to a different one.

Finding the Perfect iPad Note-Taking Solution

Choosing the right note-taking app can significantly improve your productivity and organization on your iPad. By considering your specific needs and trying out a few different options, you can find the perfect app to suit your style.

FAQ

What is the best free note-taking app for iPad with Apple Pencil support?

Apple Notes is a great free option with excellent Apple Pencil integration for handwriting and sketching.

Can I use these apps offline?

Yes, most of these apps allow you to access and edit your notes offline, and they will sync when you reconnect to the internet.

Which app is best for collaboration?

Microsoft OneNote and Google Keep are both excellent options for collaborating on notes with others.

Is there a limit to the number of notes I can create in these free apps?

While there might be storage limits in some apps like Evernote Basic, most of these free apps allow you to create a large number of notes.

Which app is the most user-friendly?

Apple Notes and Google Keep are known for their simple and intuitive interfaces, making them easy to use for beginners.

Related reading