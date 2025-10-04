Top USB-C To DisplayPort Cables To Buy

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Choosing the right USB-C to DisplayPort cable can significantly enhance your visual experience, whether you’re connecting your laptop to a high-resolution monitor for work or hooking up your gaming rig to a display with a high refresh rate. With a plethora of options available, it’s essential to select a cable that not only meets your technical requirements but also offers reliability and durability.

This guide will walk you through some of the best USB-C to DisplayPort cables currently on the market, highlighting their key features, benefits, and typical use cases. By understanding the nuances of each cable, you can make an informed decision and ensure seamless connectivity for your devices.

Which USB-C to DisplayPort Cable is Right for You?

Anker USB-C to DisplayPort Adapter

The Anker USB-C to DisplayPort Adapter is a reliable choice for users seeking a straightforward and dependable connection. It supports resolutions up to 4K at 60Hz, making it suitable for everyday use, professional applications, and even some gaming scenarios.

Versatile Compatibility: Works seamlessly with USB-C devices that support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode).

Works seamlessly with USB-C devices that support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode). Plug-and-Play: No drivers or software installation required; simply connect and play.

No drivers or software installation required; simply connect and play. Compact and Portable: Its small form factor makes it easy to carry around for use on the go.

Key Features:

Supports up to 4K@60Hz resolution

Durable braided nylon cable

Aluminum alloy casing for heat dissipation

Compact and portable design

$19.99

Cable Matters USB-C to DisplayPort Cable

Cable Matters is a well-known brand in the connectivity space, and their USB-C to DisplayPort cable lives up to their reputation. This cable supports resolutions up to 8K at 60Hz or 4K at 144Hz, making it an excellent choice for gamers and professionals who demand the highest visual fidelity.

High Bandwidth: Supports the latest DisplayPort standards for optimal performance.

Supports the latest DisplayPort standards for optimal performance. Robust Construction: Features a sturdy build that can withstand daily wear and tear.

Features a sturdy build that can withstand daily wear and tear. Wide Compatibility: Works with a variety of devices, including laptops, desktops, and tablets.

Key Features:

Supports up to 8K@60Hz or 4K@144Hz

Gold-plated connectors for corrosion resistance

Braided jacket for added durability

Supports HDR and Display Stream Compression (DSC)

$22.99

UGREEN USB-C to DisplayPort Cable

The UGREEN USB-C to DisplayPort Cable offers a balance of performance and affordability. It supports resolutions up to 4K at 60Hz and features a durable design that can withstand daily use. This cable is a great option for users who need a reliable connection without breaking the bank.

Cost-Effective: Provides excellent value for the price.

Provides excellent value for the price. Durable Design: Built with high-quality materials for long-lasting performance.

Built with high-quality materials for long-lasting performance. Stable Transmission: Ensures a stable and reliable connection for uninterrupted viewing.

Key Features:

Supports up to 4K@60Hz resolution

Aluminum alloy housing

Nylon braided cable

Plug and play, no driver needed

$15.99

StarTech.com USB-C to DisplayPort Adapter Cable

StarTech.com is a reputable brand known for its professional-grade connectivity solutions. Their USB-C to DisplayPort Adapter Cable is designed for demanding users who require a reliable and high-performance connection. It supports resolutions up to 4K at 60Hz and features a robust design that can withstand rigorous use.

Professional Grade: Designed for demanding users who require a reliable and high-performance connection.

Designed for demanding users who require a reliable and high-performance connection. High-Quality Construction: Features a robust design that can withstand rigorous use.

Features a robust design that can withstand rigorous use. Wide Compatibility: Works with a variety of devices, including laptops, desktops, and tablets.

Key Features:

Supports up to 4K@60Hz resolution

Reversible USB-C connector

Compact and portable design

Easy to use

$29.99

uni USB-C to DisplayPort Cable

The uni USB-C to DisplayPort Cable is a popular choice among users who value simplicity and reliability. It supports resolutions up to 4K at 60Hz and features a plug-and-play design that makes it easy to use. This cable is a great option for users who want a hassle-free connection without any complicated setup.

Simple and Reliable: Easy to use with a plug-and-play design.

Easy to use with a plug-and-play design. High-Quality Construction: Features a durable design that can withstand daily use.

Features a durable design that can withstand daily use. Wide Compatibility: Works with a variety of devices, including laptops, desktops, and tablets.

Key Features:

Supports up to 4K@60Hz resolution

Aluminum alloy housing

Nylon braided cable

Plug and play, no driver needed

$16.99

Benfei USB-C to DisplayPort Cable

The Benfei USB-C to DisplayPort Cable is a versatile option that supports resolutions up to 4K at 60Hz. It features a slim and lightweight design, making it ideal for users who need a portable solution. The cable is also compatible with a wide range of devices, including laptops, desktops, and tablets.

Portable and Lightweight: Ideal for users who need a portable solution.

Ideal for users who need a portable solution. Wide Compatibility: Works with a variety of devices, including laptops, desktops, and tablets.

Works with a variety of devices, including laptops, desktops, and tablets. Reliable Performance: Ensures a stable and reliable connection for uninterrupted viewing.

Key Features:

Supports up to 4K@60Hz resolution

Gold-plated connectors for corrosion resistance

Braided jacket for added durability

Slim and lightweight design

$17.99

Feature Comparison

Feature Anker Cable Matters UGREEN StarTech.com uni Benfei Max Resolution 4K@60Hz 8K@60Hz/4K@144Hz 4K@60Hz 4K@60Hz 4K@60Hz 4K@60Hz Cable Material Braided Nylon Braided Braided Nylon Not Specified Braided Nylon Braided Connectors Aluminum Alloy Gold-Plated Aluminum Alloy Reversible USB-C Aluminum Alloy Gold-Plated Special Features Portable HDR, DSC Plug & Play Portable Plug & Play Slim Design Price (USD) $19.99 $22.99 $15.99 $29.99 $16.99 $17.99

Choosing the right USB-C to DisplayPort cable depends on your specific needs and budget. Consider the resolution and refresh rate requirements of your display, as well as the durability and portability of the cable.

Tips

Check Compatibility: Ensure your devices support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) over USB-C.

Ensure your devices support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) over USB-C. Consider Resolution and Refresh Rate: Choose a cable that supports the maximum resolution and refresh rate of your display.

Choose a cable that supports the maximum resolution and refresh rate of your display. Look for Durability: Opt for cables with braided jackets and gold-plated connectors for long-lasting performance.

Opt for cables with braided jackets and gold-plated connectors for long-lasting performance. Read Reviews: Check user reviews to get an idea of the cable’s reliability and performance.

Ensuring Seamless Connectivity

Selecting the ideal USB-C to DisplayPort cable enhances your visual experience by providing a stable and high-quality connection between your devices and displays. Consider your specific needs and budget to make the best choice.

FAQ

What is USB-C to DisplayPort used for?

It’s used to connect devices with a USB-C port (like laptops) to displays with a DisplayPort input, enabling video and audio transmission.

**Does USB-C to DisplayPort support

How do I stop 6 best usb-c to displayport cables that you can buy?

Open the relevant control, then choose Stop or Disconnect to end the session.

Does 6 best usb-c to displayport cables that you can buy affect battery life?

Yes, it uses extra power for video and networking; keep the device charged.

Why can’t my TV or receiver be found during 6 best usb-c to displayport cables that you can buy?

Both devices must share the same Wi-Fi and the feature must be enabled on the receiver.

Related reading