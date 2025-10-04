Change Your Apple Watch Face From IPhone Or Watch (Easy Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Changing your Apple Watch face is a simple way to personalize your device and access the information that’s most important to you at a glance. Whether you prefer a minimalist design or a data-rich complication-filled display, the Apple Watch offers a wide range of faces to suit your style. You can easily change your Apple Watch face directly from your watch or through your iPhone.

This article will guide you through the straightforward process of changing your Apple Watch face using both your iPhone and your Apple Watch. We’ll cover the steps involved, explore customization options, and offer some helpful tips to enhance your Apple Watch experience.

How Do I Change My Apple Watch Face?

Changing Your Apple Watch Face Directly on Your Watch

Press and hold on the current watch face. This will bring up the watch face gallery. Swipe left or right to browse through the available watch faces. Tap on the watch face you want to use. This will set it as your current watch face.

Changing Your Apple Watch Face Using Your iPhone

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap the “Face Gallery” tab at the bottom of the screen. Scroll through the available watch faces. Tap on a watch face to view its details and customization options. Tap the “Add” button to add the watch face to your Apple Watch. Go back to the “My Watch” tab. Tap “Edit” next to “My Faces”. Drag the new watch face to your preferred order. Tap “Done”.

Customizing Your Apple Watch Face

Press and hold on the current watch face on your Apple Watch. Tap the “Edit” button. Swipe left or right to select which complication you want to customize. Tap on the complication to choose a different one. Turn the Digital Crown to scroll through the available options. Press the Digital Crown to confirm your selection. Swipe all the way to the end and tap the watch face again to save your changes.

Adding Complications to Your Apple Watch Face

Follow the steps above to customize your watch face. Select an available complication slot. Choose the complication you want to add (e.g., Activity, Calendar, Weather). Save your changes.

Removing Watch Faces

Press and hold on the current watch face on your Apple Watch. Swipe up on the watch face you want to remove. Tap the “Remove” button.

Managing Multiple Watch Faces

Use the Watch app on your iPhone to add multiple watch faces to your Apple Watch. Swipe left or right on your Apple Watch to switch between different watch faces.

Creating a New Watch Face

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap the “Face Gallery” tab. Choose a watch face as a base. Customize the style, complications, and colors to your liking. Add the new watch face to your Apple Watch.

Sharing Watch Faces

As of watchOS 7, you can share your customized watch faces with others.

Press and hold on the watch face you want to share. Tap the “Share” button. Choose how you want to share the watch face (e.g., Messages, Mail).

Understanding Watch Face Styles

Watch Face Style Description Infograph Highly customizable with up to eight complications, ideal for users who want a lot of information at a glance. Modular Displays information in a clear and organized layout, perfect for productivity and quick access to essential apps. California Offers a classic watch face design with a mix of Roman and Arabic numerals, customizable with different dial styles and colors. Nike Designed for fitness enthusiasts, providing quick access to Nike Run Club and other workout-related information.

Tips for Optimizing Your Apple Watch Face

Choose complications that provide the information you use most often.

Experiment with different watch face styles to find one that suits your needs and preferences.

Use different watch faces for different activities or occasions.

Keep your watch face clean and uncluttered for easy readability.

Personalizing Your Apple Watch Display

Changing your Apple Watch face is a great way to make your device feel more personal and tailored to your needs. By following these steps, you can easily switch between different faces, customize complications, and create a unique look that reflects your style.

FAQ

How do I delete a watch face on my Apple Watch?

Press and hold on the watch face, swipe up on the face you want to delete, and tap Remove.

Can I have multiple watch faces on my Apple Watch?

Yes, you can have multiple watch faces and switch between them by swiping left or right on the watch face.

How do I get more watch faces for my Apple Watch?

You can find more watch faces in the Face Gallery of the Watch app on your iPhone.

Can I customize the colors of my Apple Watch face?

Yes, many watch faces allow you to customize the colors of the elements on the face.

How do I share a watch face with someone?

Press and hold on the watch face, tap the Share button, and choose how you want to share it (e.g., Messages, Mail).

Related reading