Top Dyslexia Software In 2025

Dyslexia can present unique challenges when it comes to reading, writing, and overall learning. Fortunately, advancements in technology have led to the development of specialized dyslexia software designed to assist individuals with this learning difference. These tools offer a range of features, from text-to-speech and speech-to-text functionalities to customizable reading settings and organizational aids.

As we look ahead to 2025, the landscape of dyslexia software continues to evolve, offering even more sophisticated and user-friendly solutions. This article explores some of the best dyslexia software options available, highlighting their key features and how they can empower individuals with dyslexia to achieve their full potential.

Which Dyslexia Software Should I Use?

ClaroRead

ClaroRead is a comprehensive software suite designed to support individuals with dyslexia and other reading and writing difficulties. It offers a wide array of features to customize the reading and writing experience, making it easier and more accessible for users of all ages and abilities.

Text-to-Speech: ClaroRead’s high-quality text-to-speech functionality reads aloud any text on the screen, helping users to understand and process information more effectively. Users can adjust the reading speed, voice, and highlighting to their preferences.

Speech-to-Text: The speech-to-text feature allows users to dictate their thoughts and ideas, which are then transcribed into text. This can be particularly helpful for individuals who struggle with writing or have difficulty expressing themselves in written form.

Screen Masking and Tinting: ClaroRead offers screen masking and tinting options to reduce visual stress and improve focus. Users can customize the color and opacity of the screen overlay to find the most comfortable and effective settings for their needs.

Key Features:

Text-to-speech with customizable voices and reading speeds.

Speech-to-text for dictation and voice typing.

Screen masking and tinting to reduce visual stress.

Word prediction to assist with writing.

Pricing: Starts at $395

Read&Write

Read&Write is a popular and versatile literacy software designed to support learners of all ages and abilities. It provides a range of tools to assist with reading, writing, studying, and research, making it an invaluable resource for individuals with dyslexia and other learning challenges.

Text-to-Speech: Read&Write’s text-to-speech feature allows users to listen to text aloud, improving comprehension and fluency. The software offers a variety of voices and reading speeds to suit individual preferences.

Dictionary and Picture Dictionary: Read&Write includes a comprehensive dictionary and picture dictionary to help users understand the meaning of words and expand their vocabulary. The picture dictionary is particularly helpful for visual learners and individuals who struggle with abstract concepts.

Screen Masking and Reading Ruler: The screen masking and reading ruler tools help users to focus on specific parts of the text, reducing distractions and improving concentration.

Key Features:

Text-to-speech with dual-color highlighting.

Dictionary, picture dictionary, and translator tools.

Screen masking and reading ruler for focused reading.

Vocabulary list builder to create personalized study aids.

Pricing: Starts at $199

NaturalReader

NaturalReader is a powerful text-to-speech software that converts written text into spoken words. It’s a great tool for people with dyslexia. It helps them understand and enjoy reading materials more easily. It’s also helpful for people who want to learn a new language or listen to documents while they’re doing other things.

Text-to-Speech: NaturalReader’s core function is its high-quality text-to-speech capability. It can read aloud various document formats, including PDFs, Word documents, and web pages. Users can adjust the reading speed and voice to their liking.

Optical Character Recognition (OCR): NaturalReader can convert scanned documents or images into editable and readable text using OCR technology. This is helpful for people who need to access information from printed materials.

Mobile App: NaturalReader has a mobile app that lets users listen to text on their smartphones or tablets. This is useful for people who want to read on the go.

Key Features:

Text-to-speech with natural-sounding voices.

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) for scanned documents.

Mobile app for reading on the go.

Supports multiple document formats.

Pricing: Free version available; paid versions start at $99.50

Kurzweil 3000

Kurzweil 3000 is a comprehensive literacy software designed to support individuals with learning disabilities, including dyslexia. It offers a wide range of features to assist with reading, writing, and study skills.

Text-to-Speech: Kurzweil 3000 provides high-quality text-to-speech functionality, allowing users to listen to text aloud while following along with dual-color highlighting.

Reading Tools: The software includes various reading tools, such as text magnification, masking, and line focus, to help users customize their reading experience and improve comprehension.

Writing Tools: Kurzweil 3000 offers a variety of writing tools, including word prediction, spell check, and a thesaurus, to support users with writing tasks.

Key Features:

Text-to-speech with customizable voices and reading speeds.

Reading tools such as text magnification and masking.

Writing tools, including word prediction and spell check.

Study skills tools, such as note-taking and outlining.

Pricing: Contact for pricing

Glean

Glean is a note-taking software designed to help students actively listen and capture information effectively in lectures and meetings. While not specifically designed for dyslexia, its features can be highly beneficial for individuals with learning differences.

Audio Recording: Glean allows users to record audio during lectures or meetings, ensuring that they capture all the important information.

Interactive Notes: Users can add text, images, and tags to their notes, creating a rich and interactive learning experience.

Organization and Search: Glean provides powerful organization and search tools, making it easy for users to find the information they need quickly and efficiently.

Key Features:

Audio recording with interactive note-taking.

Organization and search tools for easy access to information.

Collaboration features for group projects.

Accessibility features such as keyboard navigation and screen reader compatibility.

Pricing: Starts at $79 per year

Co:Writer Universal

Co:Writer Universal is a word prediction software designed to assist individuals with writing difficulties, including dyslexia. It uses advanced algorithms to predict the words that the user is trying to type, making writing faster, easier, and more accurate.

Word Prediction: Co:Writer Universal’s word prediction feature learns the user’s writing style and vocabulary, providing increasingly accurate suggestions as they type.

Topic Dictionaries: The software includes a variety of topic dictionaries that provide specialized vocabulary for different subjects, making it easier for users to write about complex topics.

Speech-to-Text: Co:Writer Universal also includes a speech-to-text feature, allowing users to dictate their thoughts and ideas instead of typing.

Key Features:

Word prediction with topic dictionaries.

Speech-to-text for dictation.

Customizable interface.

Integration with Google Docs and other popular writing platforms.

Pricing: Starts at $199 per year

Grammarly

Grammarly is a popular writing assistant that helps users improve their grammar, spelling, punctuation, and style. While not specifically designed for dyslexia, it can be a valuable tool for individuals who struggle with writing.

Grammar and Spelling Check: Grammarly automatically checks for grammar and spelling errors, providing suggestions for improvement.

Style Suggestions: The software also offers style suggestions to help users improve the clarity and conciseness of their writing.

Plagiarism Checker: Grammarly includes a plagiarism checker to help users ensure that their writing is original.

Key Features:

Grammar and spelling check.

Style suggestions.

Plagiarism checker.

Integration with various writing platforms.

Pricing: Free version available; paid versions start at $12 per month

FAQ

