Best Podcast Downloaders For Windows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Podcasts have become a staple for many, offering entertainment, education, and news on the go. For Windows users, having a reliable podcast downloader is essential for managing subscriptions and enjoying favorite shows offline. In 2025, the landscape of podcast downloaders offers a variety of options, each with unique features and benefits.

Choosing the right podcast downloader can significantly enhance your listening experience. From automatic downloads to customizable playback options, the best downloaders provide the tools you need to stay up-to-date with your favorite content. This article explores some of the top podcast downloaders for Windows, highlighting their strengths and helping you find the perfect fit for your needs.

What’s the Best Podcast Downloader for Windows?

gPodder

gPodder is a straightforward, open-source podcast downloader that’s perfect for users who prefer a no-frills approach. It focuses on core functionality, allowing you to subscribe to podcasts, automatically download new episodes, and manage your library efficiently. Its simple interface makes it easy to use, even for beginners.

gPodder shines in its ability to integrate with various devices, ensuring your podcasts are always accessible. The software supports automatic downloads and syncing across multiple platforms, making it a convenient choice for those who listen on different devices. It also allows for custom configurations to suit your specific needs, such as setting download schedules and storage locations.

Open-source and free

Simple, user-friendly interface

Automatic downloads and syncing

Integration with various devices

Pricing: Free

Doppler

Doppler is a modern podcast app designed for simplicity and elegance. It focuses on providing a clean and intuitive interface, making it easy to discover, subscribe to, and download podcasts. Doppler’s streamlined design ensures that you can quickly find what you’re looking for without being overwhelmed by unnecessary features.

Doppler’s standout feature is its focus on a seamless user experience. The app automatically syncs your subscriptions and playback progress across devices, ensuring you can pick up where you left off, no matter where you are. It also offers smart playlists and offline playback, making it a versatile choice for both casual and avid podcast listeners.

Clean, intuitive interface

Automatic syncing across devices

Smart playlists

Offline playback

Pricing: Free Trial, then $24.99/year

MusicBee

While primarily a music player, MusicBee also offers robust podcast management features. It allows you to subscribe to podcasts, download episodes automatically, and organize them within your music library. MusicBee’s powerful customization options make it a great choice for users who want a single application for both music and podcast listening.

MusicBee excels in its ability to handle large libraries and provide advanced playback controls. You can customize the interface to suit your preferences, create smart playlists, and use the built-in equalizer to fine-tune your listening experience. Its podcast features are seamlessly integrated, making it a convenient all-in-one solution.

Comprehensive music and podcast management

Customizable interface

Advanced playback controls

Smart playlists

Pricing: Free

iTunes/Apple Podcasts

For users already invested in the Apple ecosystem, iTunes (or the separate Apple Podcasts app on newer versions of Windows) provides a convenient way to manage and listen to podcasts. It offers a vast library of podcasts, automatic downloads, and seamless syncing with other Apple devices.

iTunes/Apple Podcasts benefits from its integration with the Apple ecosystem. Your subscriptions and playback progress are automatically synced across your devices, and you can easily discover new podcasts through the iTunes Store. While it may not be the most feature-rich podcast downloader, its simplicity and integration make it a popular choice.

Vast podcast library

Automatic syncing with Apple devices

Simple, user-friendly interface

Integration with iTunes Store

Pricing: Free

Pocket Casts

Pocket Casts is a feature-rich podcast app available on multiple platforms, including Windows (via web or desktop app). It offers a clean interface, powerful playback controls, and automatic downloads. Pocket Casts is known for its cross-platform syncing and its ability to customize playback speeds and skip silences.

Pocket Casts shines in its cross-platform capabilities and its advanced playback features. You can easily sync your subscriptions and playback progress across devices, and its variable speed playback and silence trimming features help you get through podcasts more efficiently. It also offers a variety of customization options, allowing you to tailor the app to your preferences.

Cross-platform syncing

Variable speed playback

Silence trimming

Customizable interface

Pricing: Free (with optional Pocket Casts Plus subscription for advanced features)

Comparison Table

Feature gPodder Doppler MusicBee iTunes/Apple Podcasts Pocket Casts Interface Simple Clean Customizable Simple Clean Syncing Yes Yes No Yes Yes Playback Control Basic Basic Advanced Basic Advanced Price Free Paid Free Free Free/Paid

Tips

Consider your needs: Think about the features that are most important to you, such as syncing, playback controls, or a simple interface.

Think about the features that are most important to you, such as syncing, playback controls, or a simple interface. Try before you buy: Many podcast downloaders offer free trials or free versions, so you can test them out before committing to a purchase.

Many podcast downloaders offer free trials or free versions, so you can test them out before committing to a purchase. Read reviews: Look for reviews from other users to get an idea of the pros and cons of each podcast downloader.

Find Your Ideal Podcast Companion

Choosing the right podcast downloader for Windows in 2025 depends on your individual needs and preferences. Whether you prioritize simplicity, advanced features, or seamless integration with other devices, there’s a podcast downloader out there that’s perfect for you.

FAQ

What is the best podcast downloader for Windows 10?

Several excellent options exist, including gPodder, Doppler, MusicBee, iTunes/Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts. The best choice depends on your specific needs and preferences.

Are podcast downloaders free?

Many podcast downloaders offer free versions, while others require a subscription or one-time purchase for advanced features.

How do I download podcasts on my computer?

Install a podcast downloader, search for the podcasts you want to subscribe to, and enable automatic downloads.

Can I listen to podcasts offline?

Yes, most podcast downloaders allow you to download episodes for offline playback.

Related reading