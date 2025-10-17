Top Remote Access Software For Windows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Remote control software allows you to access and control a computer from a different location, offering convenience and flexibility for both personal and professional use. Whether you need to troubleshoot a family member’s computer, collaborate with colleagues on a project, or access your work files from home, having the right remote access tool can make all the difference. This article explores some of the best remote control software options available for Windows 10 and 11, highlighting their features, benefits, and pricing.

In today’s fast-paced world, staying connected and productive is essential, and remote access software provides a seamless way to achieve this. Selecting the right software depends on individual needs and priorities, such as security, ease of use, and specific features. Let’s dive in and explore the top contenders in the remote control software market for Windows users.

What’s the Best Remote Control Software for Windows?

1. TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a well-known and widely used remote access software, offering a comprehensive set of features for both personal and business users. It allows you to remotely control desktops, transfer files, conduct online meetings, and provide support to others, regardless of their location. TeamViewer is praised for its ease of use, cross-platform compatibility, and robust security features.

TeamViewer simplifies remote connections with its intuitive interface and quick setup process. It’s also equipped with features like unattended access, allowing you to connect to remote devices even when no one is present at the other end. This makes it ideal for accessing your home computer while traveling or managing servers remotely.

Key Features:

Cross-platform compatibility (Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS)

Unattended access for remote devices

File transfer capabilities

Integrated chat and video conferencing

End-to-end encryption for secure connections

Pricing: Free for personal use; Business plans start at $24.90/month.

2. AnyDesk

AnyDesk is a popular remote desktop software known for its speed, security, and ease of use. It provides seamless remote access to computers, servers, and other devices, making it a great choice for both individuals and businesses. AnyDesk’s lightweight design ensures low latency and high frame rates, even on slower internet connections.

AnyDesk is a great choice for users who need a reliable and responsive remote access solution. Its advanced features, such as custom aliases, session recording, and two-factor authentication, make it a powerful tool for remote support and collaboration. The software’s ability to adapt to different network conditions ensures a smooth experience, even in challenging environments.

Key Features:

Low latency for smooth remote sessions

Custom aliases for easy identification

Session recording for documentation and training

Two-factor authentication for enhanced security

Cross-platform compatibility

Pricing: Free for personal use; Business plans start at $9.99/month.

3. Microsoft Remote Desktop

Microsoft Remote Desktop is a built-in feature of Windows operating systems, offering a simple and secure way to access your computer remotely. It allows you to connect to another Windows PC over a network or the internet, providing full control over the remote desktop. This tool is especially useful for accessing work resources from home or managing multiple computers.

Microsoft Remote Desktop is a convenient option for Windows users, as it doesn’t require any additional software installation. It integrates seamlessly with the operating system and offers features like printer redirection, clipboard sharing, and audio streaming. The tool’s security features, such as Network Level Authentication (NLA), help protect your remote connections from unauthorized access.

Key Features:

Built-in feature of Windows

Printer redirection for remote printing

Clipboard sharing for easy copy-pasting

Audio streaming for remote audio playback

Secure connections with NLA

Pricing: Free

4. Chrome Remote Desktop

Chrome Remote Desktop is a free and easy-to-use remote access tool developed by Google. It allows you to access your computer from any device with a Chrome browser, making it a versatile option for both personal and professional use. Chrome Remote Desktop is known for its simplicity and cross-platform compatibility.

Chrome Remote Desktop is a great choice for users who need a quick and hassle-free remote access solution. Its seamless integration with the Chrome browser and Google account makes it easy to set up and use. The tool’s features, such as secure connections and remote printing, provide a convenient way to access your files and applications from anywhere.

Key Features:

Free and easy to use

Cross-platform compatibility (Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS)

Secure connections with encryption

Remote printing capabilities

Seamless integration with Chrome browser

Pricing: Free

5. Zoho Assist

Zoho Assist is a comprehensive remote support and remote access solution designed for businesses. It offers a range of features, including unattended access, file transfer, screen sharing, and session recording. Zoho Assist is known for its robust security features and integration with other Zoho products.

Zoho Assist is a powerful tool for IT professionals and support teams. Its features, such as remote diagnostics, custom branding, and multi-session handling, make it ideal for providing remote assistance to customers and employees. The software’s integration with other Zoho products, such as Zoho CRM and Zoho Desk, streamlines workflows and improves productivity.

Key Features:

Unattended access for remote devices

File transfer capabilities

Screen sharing and session recording

Remote diagnostics for troubleshooting

Integration with Zoho products

Pricing: Starts at $10/month.

6. RemotePC

RemotePC is a remote access software that provides a secure and reliable way to connect to your computer from anywhere. It offers features such as file transfer, remote printing, and audio/video streaming. RemotePC is known for its affordable pricing and user-friendly interface.

RemotePC is a great choice for users who need a cost-effective remote access solution. Its features, such as drag-and-drop file transfer, remote printing, and multi-monitor support, make it a versatile tool for both personal and professional use. The software’s security features, such as two-factor authentication and AES-256 encryption, help protect your remote connections from unauthorized access.

Key Features:

Affordable pricing

Drag-and-drop file transfer

Remote printing capabilities

Audio/video streaming

Multi-monitor support

Pricing: Starts at $29.62/year.

7. Splashtop

Splashtop is a remote access software that focuses on providing high-performance remote connections. It offers features such as low latency, high frame rates, and remote audio streaming. Splashtop is known for its ability to deliver a seamless remote experience, even when accessing graphically intensive applications.

Splashtop is a great choice for users who need to access demanding applications remotely, such as video editing software or CAD programs. Its features, such as remote wake-on-LAN, multi-monitor support, and file transfer, make it a powerful tool for both personal and professional use. The software’s security features, such as two-factor authentication and AES-256 encryption, help protect your remote connections from unauthorized access.

Key Features:

High-performance remote connections

Low latency and high frame rates

Remote audio streaming

Remote wake-on-LAN

Multi-monitor support

Pricing: Starts at $5/month.

8. GoToMyPC

GoToMyPC is a remote access software that provides a secure and reliable way to connect to your computer from anywhere. It offers features such as file transfer, remote printing, and multi-monitor support. GoToMyPC is known for its ease of use and robust security features.

GoToMyPC is a great choice for users who need a simple and secure remote access solution. Its features, such as drag-and-drop file transfer, remote printing, and multi-monitor support, make it a versatile tool for both personal and professional use. The software’s security features, such as AES-256 encryption and two-factor authentication, help protect your remote connections from unauthorized access.

Key Features:

Easy to use

Drag-and-drop file transfer

Remote printing capabilities

Multi-monitor support

Robust security features

Pricing:

FAQ

Related reading