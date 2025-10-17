How To Add Widgets In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide For Beginners

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Windows 11 offers a streamlined experience, and widgets are a key part of that. These bite-sized applications provide quick access to information like news, weather, sports scores, and more, directly from your desktop. Learning how to add widgets in Windows 11 is simple, and this guide will walk you through the process step-by-step.

Whether you’re a new Windows 11 user or just looking to customize your experience, understanding how to utilize widgets is essential. This guide will show you how to access the widgets panel, add new widgets, customize their appearance, and even remove them when necessary. Let’s get started!

How Do I Add Widgets to My Windows 11 Desktop?

Accessing the Widgets Panel

The first step is to open the widgets panel, which is your central hub for managing and adding widgets:

Locate the Widgets icon on the left side of your taskbar. It looks like a small rounded rectangle with rounded corners. Click the Widgets icon. This will open the Widgets panel on the left side of your screen.

Adding New Widgets

Now that you have the Widgets panel open, you can begin adding widgets to your dashboard:

In the top-right corner of the Widgets panel, click the “+” (plus) icon labeled “Add widgets”. This will open the widget selection menu. Browse the available widgets. You’ll see a variety of options, including weather, news, sports, traffic, and more. Click the “+” (plus) icon on the widget you want to add. This will add the widget to your Widgets panel. The widget will appear at the top of the Widgets panel. You can drag and drop the widget to reposition it within the panel.

Customizing Widget Appearance and Settings

Many widgets offer customization options that allow you to personalize their appearance and the information they display:

Hover your mouse over the widget you want to customize. Click the “…” (ellipsis) icon in the top-right corner of the widget. This will open a menu with options for customization. Select the options you want to change. For example, you may be able to select a specific city for the weather widget or choose specific news topics. Click outside the widget to save your changes.

Removing Widgets

If you no longer need a widget, you can easily remove it from your Widgets panel:

Hover your mouse over the widget you want to remove. Click the “…” (ellipsis) icon in the top-right corner of the widget. Select “Remove widget” from the menu. The widget will be removed from your Widgets panel.

Tips for Managing Widgets

Stay Organized: Arrange your widgets in a way that makes sense to you. Group similar widgets together for easy access.

Arrange your widgets in a way that makes sense to you. Group similar widgets together for easy access. Customize Regularly: Take the time to customize your widgets to display the information that is most relevant to you.

Take the time to customize your widgets to display the information that is most relevant to you. Explore New Widgets: Periodically check the widget selection menu for new and updated widgets.

Periodically check the widget selection menu for new and updated widgets. Consider Performance: Too many widgets can impact system performance. Remove any widgets that you don’t use regularly.

Here’s a quick comparison of the widget experience across different Windows versions:

Feature Windows 10 Windows 11 Access News and Interests taskbar icon Dedicated Widgets taskbar icon Customization Limited More extensive customization options Widget Selection Limited Wider selection of widgets available Integration Less integrated with the OS Tighter integration with the Windows 11 UI

Making the Most of Windows 11 Widgets

Widgets are a fantastic way to stay informed and productive without having to open multiple apps. By following these simple steps, you can easily add, customize, and manage widgets in Windows 11 to create a personalized dashboard that meets your needs.

FAQ

How do I open the Widgets panel in Windows 11?

Click the Widgets icon on the left side of your taskbar. It looks like a small rounded rectangle with rounded corners.

Can I add widgets from third-party sources?

Currently, Windows 11 primarily supports widgets available through the Microsoft Store.

How do I rearrange widgets in the panel?

Click and drag the widget to your desired location within the panel.

Are widgets always connected to the internet?

Many widgets require an internet connection to display real-time information, such as weather or news updates.

How do I update my widgets?

Widgets are typically updated automatically through the Microsoft Store.

Related reading