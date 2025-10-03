Top Bluetooth Speakers With Microphones

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Finding the perfect Bluetooth speaker with a microphone can be a game-changer, whether you’re taking calls on the go, hosting a conference call, or simply enjoying music with hands-free control. These versatile devices offer a blend of audio quality and communication capabilities, making them ideal for a variety of situations.

In this article, we’ll explore some of the best Bluetooth speakers with microphones available today, highlighting their key features, benefits, and how they can enhance your daily life. We’ll delve into the specifics of each speaker, helping you make an informed decision based on your individual needs and preferences.

Which Bluetooth Speaker With a Microphone Should You Buy?

Anker Soundcore 3

The Anker Soundcore 3 delivers impressive sound quality in a compact and durable package. Its dual drivers and BassUp technology provide rich, clear audio with enhanced bass, making it perfect for music lovers. The built-in microphone ensures clear call quality, and the IPX7 waterproof rating makes it ideal for outdoor use. It’s a great all-around choice for those seeking a balance of performance and portability.

This speaker is designed for those who need a reliable and versatile audio solution. Whether you’re listening to music, taking calls, or enjoying podcasts, the Soundcore 3 delivers exceptional performance. Its compact size and rugged design make it easy to take with you wherever you go.

Key Features:

Dual drivers with BassUp technology

IPX7 waterproof rating

24-hour battery life

Built-in microphone for clear calls

USD 45.99

Jabra Speak 510

The Jabra Speak 510 is a dedicated conference speaker designed for professional use. Its omnidirectional microphone captures sound from all angles, ensuring everyone in the room is heard clearly. The speaker’s wideband audio delivers natural-sounding voice calls, and its compact design makes it easy to transport. It’s an excellent choice for small to medium-sized conference rooms.

The Jabra Speak 510 is perfect for professionals who need a reliable and high-quality conferencing solution. Its user-friendly design and excellent audio performance make it easy to conduct productive meetings. The speaker’s compact size and portability make it ideal for both office and remote work environments.

Key Features:

Omnidirectional microphone

Wideband audio

Bluetooth and USB connectivity

Compact and portable design

USD 125.00

Bose Portable Smart Speaker

The Bose Portable Smart Speaker combines premium audio quality with smart assistant capabilities. It delivers rich, immersive sound and features a built-in microphone for voice control and clear calls. The speaker is also water-resistant, making it suitable for outdoor use. It seamlessly integrates with popular voice assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

This speaker is designed for those who want a premium audio experience with smart features. Whether you’re listening to music, taking calls, or controlling your smart home devices, the Bose Portable Smart Speaker delivers exceptional performance. Its versatile design and smart capabilities make it a great addition to any home or office.

Key Features:

Premium Bose audio quality

Built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

Water-resistant design

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity

USD 399.00

Sony SRS-XB13

The Sony SRS-XB13 is an ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers surprisingly powerful sound. Its Extra Bass technology enhances low frequencies, providing a rich and immersive audio experience. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling, and the IP67 rating makes it both waterproof and dustproof. It’s a great option for those seeking a compact and durable speaker for on-the-go use.

This speaker is perfect for those who need a compact and rugged audio solution. Whether you’re hiking, camping, or simply relaxing by the pool, the SRS-XB13 delivers exceptional performance. Its small size and durable design make it easy to take with you wherever you go.

Key Features:

Extra Bass technology

IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating

Up to 16 hours of battery life

Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

USD 58.00

Tribit StormBox Micro 2

The Tribit StormBox Micro 2 is a compact and rugged Bluetooth speaker that delivers impressive sound quality for its size. Its XBass technology enhances low frequencies, providing a rich and immersive audio experience. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling, and the IP67 rating makes it both waterproof and dustproof. It also features a built-in strap for easy attachment to backpacks or bikes.

The Tribit StormBox Micro 2 is designed for outdoor enthusiasts who need a durable and portable audio solution. Whether you’re hiking, biking, or camping, this speaker delivers exceptional performance. Its compact size, rugged design, and built-in strap make it easy to take with you wherever you go.

Key Features:

XBass technology

IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating

Up to 12 hours of battery life

Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

USD 59.99

Poly Sync 20+

The Poly Sync 20+ is a portable speakerphone designed for hybrid work environments. It features a multi-microphone array that captures voices clearly from all directions, and its advanced noise and echo cancellation technology ensures clear calls. The speaker also doubles as a portable charger for your smartphone. It’s an excellent choice for professionals who need a reliable and versatile conferencing solution.

This speakerphone is perfect for professionals who need a high-quality audio solution for both office and remote work environments. Its user-friendly design and excellent audio performance make it easy to conduct productive meetings. The Poly Sync 20+ also features a long-lasting battery, ensuring you can stay connected all day long.

Key Features:

Multi-microphone array

Advanced noise and echo cancellation

Bluetooth and USB connectivity

Portable charger for smartphones

USD 179.00

Feature Comparison

Feature Anker Soundcore 3 Jabra Speak 510 Bose Portable Smart Speaker Sony SRS-XB13 Tribit StormBox Micro 2 Poly Sync 20+ Microphone Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Waterproof IPX7 No Yes IP67 IP67 No Battery Life 24 hours 15 hours 12 hours 16 hours 12 hours 20 hours Smart Assistant No No Yes No No No Price (USD) 45.99 125.00 399.00 58.00 59.99 179.00

This table provides a quick comparison of the key features of each Bluetooth speaker with a microphone, including their waterproof rating, battery life, smart assistant compatibility, and price. Use this to determine which speaker best fits your needs.

Tips

Consider the size and portability of the speaker if you plan to use it on the go.

Check the microphone quality to ensure clear call quality.

Look for speakers with a long battery life for extended use.

If you need a speaker for professional use, consider a dedicated conference speakerphone.

Picking the Right Bluetooth Mic Speaker

Choosing the right Bluetooth speaker with a microphone depends on your specific needs and usage scenarios. Consider factors such as sound quality, portability, battery life, and microphone performance to make an informed decision.

FAQ

What is the typical range of a Bluetooth speaker?

The typical range of a Bluetooth speaker is around 30 feet (10 meters), but it can vary depending on the device and environment.

Can I use a Bluetooth speaker with a microphone for conference calls?

