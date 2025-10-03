Fix Cannot Verify Server Identity Error On IPhone And IPad

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Encountering the “Cannot Verify Server Identity” error on your iPhone or iPad can be frustrating. This error typically arises when your device is unable to establish a secure connection with an email server, calendar server, or other online service. It’s often related to certificate issues, incorrect settings, or temporary glitches. Fortunately, there are several straightforward solutions you can try to resolve this problem and get your device back to normal functionality.

This article explores five effective methods to fix the “Cannot Verify Server Identity” error on your iPhone or iPad. These methods range from simple troubleshooting steps to more advanced configuration adjustments. By following these steps, you can diagnose the root cause of the problem and implement the appropriate solution to restore secure connectivity and continue using your device without interruption.

Why Does My iPhone Say Cannot Verify Server Identity?

1. Restart Your iPhone or iPad

Sometimes, the simplest solution is the most effective. Restarting your iPhone or iPad can clear temporary glitches and resolve minor software conflicts that might be causing the “Cannot Verify Server Identity” error.

Press and hold either volume button and the side button until the power-off slider appears.

Drag the slider, then wait 30 seconds for your device to turn off.

To turn your device back on, press and hold the side button until you see the Apple logo.

Incorrect date and time settings can interfere with secure server connections. Ensure that your device’s date and time are set correctly.

Open the Settings app.

app. Tap General .

. Tap Date & Time .

. Enable Set Automatically. If it’s already enabled, toggle it off and on again.

3. Delete and Re-add the Email Account

A corrupted email account configuration can trigger the “Cannot Verify Server Identity” error. Deleting and re-adding the email account can refresh the settings and resolve the issue.

Open the Settings app.

app. Tap Mail .

. Tap Accounts .

. Select the email account experiencing the error.

Tap Delete Account .

. Confirm by tapping Delete .

. To re-add the account, go back to Accounts and tap Add Account .

and tap . Select your email provider and follow the on-screen instructions to set up the account again.

4. Check SSL/TLS Settings

Incorrect SSL/TLS settings can prevent your device from establishing a secure connection with the server. Verify that the SSL/TLS settings for your email account are configured correctly.

Open the Settings app.

app. Tap Mail .

. Tap Accounts .

. Select the email account experiencing the error.

Tap Account .

. Tap Advanced .

. Ensure that Use SSL is enabled.

is enabled. Verify that the Server Port is correct for your email provider (typically 993 for IMAP with SSL, or 995 for POP with SSL).

5. Reset Network Settings

Resetting your network settings can resolve network-related issues that might be causing the error. This will erase saved Wi-Fi passwords, so make sure you have them handy.

Open the Settings app.

app. Tap General .

. Tap Transfer or Reset iPhone/iPad .

. Tap Reset .

. Tap Reset Network Settings .

. Enter your passcode if prompted.

Confirm by tapping Reset Network Settings.

Tips

Update iOS: Ensure your iPhone or iPad is running the latest version of iOS. Outdated software can sometimes cause compatibility issues.

Ensure your iPhone or iPad is running the latest version of iOS. Outdated software can sometimes cause compatibility issues. Check for VPN: If you are using a VPN, try disabling it temporarily to see if it resolves the issue.

If you are using a VPN, try disabling it temporarily to see if it resolves the issue. Contact Your Email Provider: If none of the above solutions work, contact your email provider for assistance. They may be able to provide specific instructions or identify server-side issues.

Let’s summarize these fixes for server identity issues.

By following these steps, you can effectively troubleshoot and resolve the “Cannot Verify Server Identity” error on your iPhone or iPad, ensuring seamless access to your email and other online services.

FAQ

Why does my iPhone keep saying cannot verify server identity? This error usually occurs due to incorrect email settings, outdated software, or problems with the server’s security certificate.

How do I fix the server identity on my iPhone? Try restarting your iPhone, verifying date and time settings, deleting and re-adding the email account, checking SSL/TLS settings, or resetting network settings.

What does it mean when it says cannot verify server identity? It means your device is unable to establish a secure connection with the server, often due to certificate issues or incorrect settings.

How do I get rid of untrusted certificate on iPhone? Go to Settings > General > About > Certificate Trust Settings. Locate the untrusted certificate and toggle the switch to disable trust.

Related reading