How To Delete Your Microsoft Account On Desktop And Mobile

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Deleting your Microsoft account is a permanent action, so it’s important to understand the implications before proceeding. This action will close all associated Microsoft services, including Outlook.com, OneDrive, Skype, and Xbox Live. If you’re certain you no longer need these services and are prepared to lose access to them, this guide provides a step-by-step walkthrough for deleting your Microsoft account, whether you’re on a desktop computer or a mobile device.

This process involves verifying your identity and confirming your decision to close the account. Microsoft implements these security measures to ensure that only the account owner can initiate this irreversible action, preventing unauthorized account closures. Let’s explore how to permanently delete your Microsoft account across different platforms.

What Are the Steps to Permanently Delete My Microsoft Account?

Deleting Your Microsoft Account on Desktop

Navigate to the Microsoft Account Closure Page: Open your web browser and go to the official Microsoft account closure page: https://account.microsoft.com/close-account . Sign In to Your Account: Enter the email address, phone number, or Skype name associated with your Microsoft account and click “Next.” Then, enter your password and click “Sign in.” You may be prompted to verify your identity with a code sent to your email or phone. Read the Important Information: Carefully review the information on the page. Microsoft will list the services and subscriptions that will be affected by closing your account, such as Xbox Live, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and any Microsoft subscriptions. Acknowledge the Consequences: Scroll down to the bottom of the page and read each item in the checklist. Each item will highlight a consequence of closing your account. Mark All Items as Read: Check each box to acknowledge that you understand the consequences of closing your account. Select a Reason: Choose a reason for closing your account from the dropdown menu. Click “Mark Account for Closure”: Click the “Mark account for closure” button. Microsoft will provide a date, typically 60 days from the current date, when your account will be permanently closed. You can reopen your account during this waiting period if you change your mind.

Deleting Your Microsoft Account on Mobile

The process for deleting your Microsoft account on a mobile device is essentially the same as on a desktop computer. You will use your mobile web browser to access the Microsoft account closure page.

Open Your Mobile Browser: Launch your preferred web browser on your smartphone or tablet (e.g., Chrome, Safari, Firefox). Go to the Microsoft Account Closure Page: Enter https://account.microsoft.com/close-account into the address bar and press “Go.” Sign In to Your Account: Enter your Microsoft account credentials (email, phone number, or Skype name and password) and tap “Sign in.” Review the Information: Carefully read the information about the services and subscriptions that will be affected. Acknowledge the Consequences: Check each box to confirm you understand the impact of closing your account. Select a Reason: Choose a reason for closing your account from the dropdown menu. Tap “Mark Account for Closure”: Tap the “Mark account for closure” button. Your account is now scheduled for permanent closure after the waiting period.

Cancelling the Account Closure

During the 60-day waiting period, you can cancel the account closure if you decide to keep your Microsoft account.

Sign In to Your Microsoft Account: Go to the Microsoft account sign-in page ( https://account.microsoft.com ) and sign in with your email, phone number, or Skype name and password. Verify Your Identity: You may be prompted to verify your identity with a security code. Follow the Instructions: Microsoft will detect that your account is scheduled for closure and provide instructions to cancel the closure request. Follow the on-screen prompts to reactivate your account.

Tips for Deleting Your Microsoft Account

Back Up Important Data: Before deleting your account, back up any important data from services like OneDrive, Outlook.com, and Skype. Once the account is closed, this data will be permanently deleted.

Before deleting your account, back up any important data from services like OneDrive, Outlook.com, and Skype. Once the account is closed, this data will be permanently deleted. Cancel Subscriptions: Ensure you cancel any active Microsoft subscriptions associated with your account to avoid future charges.

Ensure you cancel any active Microsoft subscriptions associated with your account to avoid future charges. Notify Contacts: If you use your Microsoft account email address for important communications, notify your contacts of the change.

If you use your Microsoft account email address for important communications, notify your contacts of the change. Consider the Impact on Xbox Live: If you use Xbox Live, understand that closing your Microsoft account will permanently delete your Gamertag, achievements, and purchased games.

Alternatives to Deletion

If you’re hesitant to permanently delete your Microsoft account, consider these alternatives:

Change Your Email Address: If you’re primarily concerned about unwanted emails, you can change the primary email address associated with your Microsoft account.

If you’re primarily concerned about unwanted emails, you can change the primary email address associated with your Microsoft account. Disable Services: You can disable specific Microsoft services, such as Skype or OneDrive, without closing the entire account.

You can disable specific Microsoft services, such as Skype or OneDrive, without closing the entire account. Create an Alias: Create an alias for your account and use that instead of your primary email address.

Microsoft Account Deletion: What to Keep in Mind

Deleting your Microsoft account is a significant decision, so make sure you’re fully aware of the implications and have backed up any necessary data. If you are certain, follow the steps above to permanently close your account.

FAQ

What happens when I close my Microsoft account? When you close your Microsoft account, all associated services like Outlook.com, OneDrive, Skype, and Xbox Live will be permanently closed, and your data will be deleted.

How long does it take for a Microsoft account to be permanently deleted? Microsoft typically waits 60 days before permanently deleting an account to give you time to change your mind.

Can I reopen my Microsoft account after it’s been closed? You can reopen your account during the 60-day waiting period by signing in. After the 60 days, the account and all associated data are permanently deleted and cannot be recovered.

What if I have subscriptions linked to my Microsoft account? You should cancel any active subscriptions linked to your Microsoft account before closing it to avoid future charges.

Will deleting my Microsoft account affect my Windows license? Deleting your Microsoft account will not affect your Windows license if it’s a retail license. However, if your Windows license is tied to a Microsoft account through a digital license, you may need to reactivate Windows after closing the account.

Related reading